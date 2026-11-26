Ariana Grande has questioned why conversations about her appearance overshadowed the artistic message of her 'Petal' music video. The 33-year-old singer described the reaction as having its own 'insane perception' and said she remains proud of the project despite criticism of its violent imagery and renewed scrutiny of her appearance.

The comments came months after the music video divided audiences, with its storyline prompting discussions about Hollywood's treatment of women. However, much of the online conversation shifted towards Grande's noticeably slender appearance, triggering speculation about her health and comparisons with late singer Karen Carpenter.

Ariana Grande Asks When 'Petal' Will Be About the Art

Speaking on the 25 November episode of the Las Culturistas podcast, Grande explained that the video's underlying message concerned how women are repeatedly judged and pressured to change themselves to meet other people's expectations.

'It's just kind of like, "Oh, when will it be about the art? When will it be about the work?"' she said.

Grande explained that her character, Pepper, initially attempts to accommodate the expectations placed upon her before eventually returning to herself.

She particularly liked the ending, where Pepper retains her original appearance despite being told to return to her former self.

'My favourite part is that she comes back to herself at the end. She's wearing the same colour. She's wearing the same hair. She's wearing the same thing,' Grande explained.

The singer also addressed the unexpected attention surrounding her body, describing the reaction as 'its own meta, insane perception' of the video.

Despite the criticism, Grande said she would release the project again without changing anything.

'I would put it out again today, exactly as is. I wouldn't change a thing,' she said, adding that other people's reactions had never dictated her musical direction.

Grande acknowledged that criticism had hurt her in the past. However, she now prefers to concentrate on creating work that feels authentic to her, regardless of how audiences respond.

How Ariana Grande's 'Petal' Video Triggered Body Image Backlash

'Petal' follows Grande playing Pepper, an aspiring actress repeatedly criticised by male executives during Hollywood auditions.

After enduring their dismissive remarks, Pepper eventually loses control and massacres the panel with a chainsaw. The violent sequence is later revealed to be part of a film being performed within the music video.

While the storyline attracted criticism for its graphic imagery, another controversy quickly took hold. Viewers began commenting on Grande's slender appearance, with some expressing concern about her weight and physical health.

Comments questioning whether the singer might have an eating disorder also circulated online. However, there is no verified evidence establishing that Grande has such a condition.

The discussion intensified when social media users compared her appearance with Karen Carpenter, the Carpenters singer who died in 1983 from complications of anorexia nervosa. Side-by-side photographs circulated online, prompting further debate about celebrity weight scrutiny and eating disorders.

The comparisons were particularly contentious because expressions of concern increasingly became public speculation about Grande's health. The wider conversation also raised questions about whether repeatedly examining a woman's body, even under the guise of concern, can become another form of harmful scrutiny.

Grande did not directly address the eating disorder speculation during the podcast appearance. Instead, she returned to the video's central message and her decision to create without accommodating every outside opinion.

'My people will be my people, and it's OK if they're not,' she said.

Grande's 'Petal' music video was released on 31 July 2026.