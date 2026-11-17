Looksmaxxing influencer Clavicular has attracted widespread attention after his girlfriend, Lillian 'Lily' Snyder, shaved off her long blonde hair in a video that he initially presented as a sacrifice to support his physical appearance goals.

The 20-year-old content creator, whose real name is Braden Peters, shared footage on X (formerly known as Twitter) showing Snyder giving herself a buzz cut at home. He claimed the decision would help prevent acne caused by contact with hair products while they slept.

Clavicular praised the gesture as an act of love but described it as the 'bare minimum', prompting criticism from social media users who questioned his expectations of his girlfriend.

Clavicular Links Girlfriend's Haircut to His Looksmaxxing Journey

In his post on X, Clavicular suggested that contact with a woman's hair during sleep could expose his skin to pore-clogging hair-product residue and contribute to acne.

'Nocturnal facial contact with a woman's hair may expose skin to comedogenic hair-product residue, causing acne,' he wrote.

He then explained that Snyder had shaved her head to accommodate his appearance-focused routine.

'My girlfriend in an attempt to aid me in my looksmaxing journey shaved all of her hair off. Very loving gesture, bare minimum IOI,' he added.

According to Zach Margolius of PerthNow, who reported on the incident on 16 November 2026, the influencer's comments prompted followers to question his reasoning and suggest he had taken his looksmaxxing ideology too far.

The report also highlighted criticism from users who challenged his explanation, arguing that hair-product residue could still transfer through pillows and bedding.

Nocturnal facial contact with a woman's hair may expose skin to comedogenic hair-product residue, causing acne.



My girlfriend in an attempt to aid me in my looksmaxing journey shaved all of her hair off. Very loving gesture, bare minimum lOI. pic.twitter.com/zJBdXrpCXp — Clavicular (@clavicular) November 16, 2026

Social Media Users Criticise His 'Bare Minimum' Remark

Clavicular's description of Snyder's haircut as the 'bare minimum' became a major talking point, with viewers questioning whether such a dramatic personal change should be considered an ordinary expectation in a relationship.

One social media user commented: 'The only thing more fragile than his skin is his masculinity.'

Another suggested that the incident could become the subject of a future documentary.

The Mirror also covered the controversy, reporting on the criticism directed at Clavicular after he presented his girlfriend's shaved head as a loving gesture supporting his looksmaxxing routine.

Snyder Defends Her Decision to Shave Her Head

Snyder offered her own explanation for the haircut, saying she intended to donate her hair to someone close to her.

In a post on X, she shared a photograph of her long hair inside a zip-lock bag, accompanied by the caption: 'Donating my hair to a loved one.'

She also defended herself against suggestions that she was unwell or had been manipulated into shaving her head.

'Stop saying I'm unwell because I chose to be stylish and hot and shave my head like Sinéad O'Connor and Britney Spears. My body, my choice,' she wrote.

She further questioned why people could not accept that she genuinely liked her new appearance.

'Do you think I would shave my head if I didn't know I would look stylish bald?' she added.

Clavicular Calls the Video 'The Best Bait in Twitter History'

The controversy took another turn after Clavicular removed the video following the negative reactions.

According to Khaled S. of Al Bawaba, in a report published on 16 November 2026, the influencer said Snyder had asked him to take down the footage.

He subsequently described the post as 'the best bait in Twitter history', adding that looksmaxxing already had a negative reputation.

Al Bawaba also reported that Clavicular later claimed Snyder had shaved her head to donate her hair to a family member suffering from cancer. However, Snyder's own post only said she was donating her hair to a loved one, and the cancer-related explanation was not independently confirmed.

The incident has drawn renewed attention to looksmaxxing, an internet trend focused on improving physical attractiveness through skincare, grooming, fitness and other appearance-related practices.