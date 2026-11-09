Rockstar Games has announced Grand Theft Auto VI: The Festival, a live music event in Miami. Travis Scott and Cardi B are among the performers at Mana Wynwood on 21 November. Grand Theft Auto VI is scheduled to launch worldwide on 19 November, two days before the concert.

Presented in partnership with PlayStation, the event is produced by the creators of Miami's III Points festival. It will feature two stages of music. Rockstar announced the festival on 9 November, describing it as a celebration of the music of Vice City and Leonida. The company says the programme brings together artists from the game and its official soundtrack.

GTA 6 Festival Line-Up Features Travis Scott, Cardi B and Justice

The bill opens with Cactus Jack presents Travis Scott, Don Toliver, Kodak Black and Sofaygo. Cardi B is listed separately. Other names include Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso, Justice (DJ set) and Metro Boomin.

Nick León will perform back-to-back with DJ Python, while Prospa is paired with Skream. The Dare and Fcukers are billed for a joint DJ set. Rauw & Friends, Suero and Tainy also feature.

Justice has a further connection to the game. Rockstar previously confirmed that the French duo composed the original score. The separate 30-track album, Grand Theft Auto VI: Original Score, is scheduled for release on 11 December. The festival announcement does not publish a running order or set times, so the billing should not be read as a timetable for the two stages.

How To Enter the GTA 6 Festival Ticket Lottery

Tickets will be sold through DICE, using access codes distributed by Laylo after a random drawing of eligible lottery entries. The lottery closes at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, 10 November. Winners are due to be drawn at 7 p.m. ET and contacted by SMS. Ticket sales for code-holders open at noon ET on Wednesday, 11 November.

No purchase is necessary to enter, but entry does not guarantee selection. The lottery is limited to one entry per person, and entrants must be at least 17. The odds of selection depend on the number of eligible entries received, Rockstar says.

Entrants must create a DICE account immediately after submitting their lottery entry. They must use the same email address and phone number for both registrations. Rockstar warns that mismatched details could lead to removal from the drawing.

An access code does not guarantee a ticket. Code-holders can attempt to buy tickets on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. Codes are valid for one use, have no cash value and cannot be sold or traded. The festival page sets a maximum of two tickets per purchaser. Tickets are non-transferable.

Anyone buying or consuming alcohol must be at least 21 and present valid photo identification. The event's policy also permits security searches of bags and attendees at the entrance. Mana Wynwood is at 318 NW 23rd Street in Miami.

There is no on-site parking, so organisers strongly encourage ride-hailing services. Designated drop-off points will be set around the venue perimeter. Nearby private car parks and street parking are available, but the event organisers do not operate or supervise them. All ticket-holders will enter through 5th Avenue. The festival does not permit re-entry, and tickets cannot be refunded or exchanged.