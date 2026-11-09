Kim Kardashian's SKIMS is offering customers who purchased its $148 (€133 or £111 at recent reference exchange rates) Accessories Advent Calendar a choice between a full refund and store credit after criticism of the 12-day product spread online. The company confirmed the offer in a statement to TODAY.com on 8 November, saying the calendar had not met some buyers' expectations. SKIMS' UK website lists the product at £158, a separate local retail price.

The calendar formed part of the brand's 2026 Holiday Shop, which launched on 29 October. SKIMS promoted it as offering 'twelve days of fun surprises', featuring hair accessories, keychains and other small items.

Co-founded by Kardashian and Jens Grede in 2019, SKIMS has built its business around shapewear, underwear, loungewear and sleepwear. Some shoppers contrasted those apparel categories with the calendar's contents, although the product was explicitly listed as an accessories collection. None of its 12 compartments contained clothing.

What Was Inside Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Advent Calendar?

SKIMS' product description listed the contents of all 12 compartments. They included a teddy-bear keyring; a three-pack of hair elastics; a three-pack of satin scrunchies; a three-pack of bobby pins; a SKIMS-branded squishy toy; a two-pack of clips; two bra-elastic headbands; another three-pack of bobby pins; a comb keyring; a logo keyring; another three-pack of satin scrunchies; and a faux-fur compact mirror keyring.

Several doors therefore contained multi-packs, meaning the calendar included more than 12 individual pieces. Even so, much of the selection consisted of variations on hair accessories, alongside four keyrings and the squishy toy. The product page itemised the gifts by compartment, giving shoppers a description of the selection before purchase.

Viral Unboxing Fuels Questions Over Value

The backlash gathered momentum after a TikTok creator posted a video opening the compartments one by one. Entertainment Weekly reported that the clip reached about 65 million views in three days. As the items appeared, the creator questioned their value, saying: 'This is way too expensive,' according to E! News.

Some viewers echoed that reaction in the comments. One described the contents as 'basically everything that falls between my car seats', while another called the calendar a 'box full of pranks'. Those remarks reflected individual opinions rather than independent assessments of the products' quality or market value.

There were also more favourable reactions. Beauty influencer Glamzilla defended the calendar as an 'experience' for SKIMS fans rather than a gift set intended to deliver a high monetary value, The Cut reported. Her response showed that the product also had defenders among the brand's fans, even as criticism spread across social media.

SKIMS Responds to Customer Complaints

A SKIMS spokesperson told TODAY.com on 8 November that the company was aware of the feedback and had listened carefully. The representative said the calendar had not met expectations for some customers and that SKIMS had personally contacted every purchaser, offering a choice between a full refund and credit towards other products.

The spokesperson added that customer feedback would 'directly shape how we approach future releases'. The statement did not set out a timetable for refunds or specify changes to future calendars. It also did not say whether SKIMS would include clothing in any later edition.

The calendar's availability has been reported differently across SKIMS' online storefronts and media coverage. E! News reported on 9 November that the US product page was marked as waitlisted, while The Cut said the listing had been removed. SKIMS' UK website, meanwhile, displays a waitlist option. Neither report provided a confirmed restock date.