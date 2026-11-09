Starbucks is launching five limited-edition Bearista glass cups in mystery boxes at selected US coffeehouses on Tuesday, 10 November 2026. The $39.95 (£29.96) collection includes a rare golden bear, while the original viral cup is scheduled to return separately in December.

The new release follows the rapid sell-out of the original Bearista cup in November 2025. Rather than bringing back that green-hatted design immediately, Starbucks is offering collectors a different set of festive bears, with customers unable to see which design they have bought until opening the box.

Starbucks Bearista Mystery Boxes Include a Rare Goldie Cup

According to Starbucks' 9 November announcement, each surprise box contains one hand-blown glass cold cup and a personality card. The card describes its bear's holiday tradition and preferred Starbucks drink. Five characters are available, but they are not equally common.

Goldie, a golden Bearista, is described by the company as the rarest. Starbucks has not published the probability of finding Goldie, so shoppers cannot know how many boxes they might need to buy to find one.

The other designs have distinct winter themes. Aspen is a skiing bear who enjoys early runs on the slopes, while Reiny is a reindeer bear fond of classic holiday films. Bunny is a snow bunny whose appearance changes colour when used with cold drinks.

Joy, meanwhile, is an ice-skating bear with a fondness for collecting snow globes. These details may help collectors identify their favourites, but the sealed packaging removes the choice at the point of purchase.

For shoppers, the price is also worth checking carefully. Starbucks lists the cups at US$39.95 (£29.96) in the United States, while its Canadian announcement gives a price of C$49.95 (£28.97). Both are subject to limited availability.

Where Starbucks Bearista Cups Are Sold and When the Original Returns

Starbucks says the mystery boxes will be available at selected coffeehouses from 10 November, with a limit of two per customer while stocks last. Availability can vary by location, and the announcement does not promise that every branch will carry them.

Eligible Starbucks Rewards Reserve members received an earlier opportunity to shop online on Monday, 9 November, from 1 p.m. Eastern Time. That release was restricted to one box per member and limited quantities.

The Starbucks Shop opens more broadly on 10 November, offering holiday Bearista merchandise including hoodies, sweatshirts and T-shirts. Starbucks has not said that every mystery-box design will remain available throughout the day.

Crucially, collectors hoping for the familiar bear wearing a green Starbucks hat have another date to remember. Starbucks says the original Bearista Glass Cold Cup will return to selected coffeehouses on 1 December, also while supplies last.

The launches form part of a wider holiday range that began appearing in US coffeehouses on 5 November. Starbucks has separately scheduled its annual Red Cup Day promotion for 17 November, when qualifying purchases may receive a free reusable cup while supplies last.