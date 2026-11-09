Tommy Walsh, the British builder and television presenter best known for BBC gardening programme Ground Force, has died aged 69. His agent, Debbie Schiesser, confirmed his death on Monday, 9 November 2026, saying he died peacefully surrounded by his family.

The news follows years of health difficulties for the Hackney-born presenter, who previously received treatment for throat cancer and a lung tumour. His agent did not disclose a cause of death and requested privacy for his family.

'Tommy died peacefully after a long illness surrounded by his family,' Schiesser told the Press Association. 'As this has only just happened, we would ask everyone to please respect the family's privacy.'

Tommy Walsh Became a Household Name Through Ground Force

Long before television viewers knew him as the practical voice of Ground Force, Walsh was running his own property business in east London.

His route into broadcasting was unexpected. After completing building work at a BBC producer's home, he was invited to audition for a gardening programme.

The idea initially failed to impress him.

'She asked me to look at a couple of pilots. One of them was the precursor to Ground Force, called Over the Garden Wall,' Walsh recalled in a 2004 BBC interview.

'It was like watching paint dry - it was terrible.'

Despite those reservations, Walsh joined Alan Titchmarsh and Charlie Dimmock when Ground Force launched in 1997.

The programme followed the trio as they transformed ordinary gardens, combining construction, landscaping and planting to surprise unsuspecting homeowners.

Walsh's professional building experience made him central to the format, providing the practical skills needed to turn ambitious garden designs into reality.

The formula proved hugely successful. At its peak, Ground Force attracted approximately 12 million viewers, establishing the trio among British television's familiar faces.

Walsh remained with the programme until it ended in 2005.

His television career subsequently expanded into other home improvement shows, including Challenge Tommy Walsh, Cowboys and Angels and Clean It, Fix It.

In 2021, he joined the BBC's Homes Under the Hammer, bringing his construction expertise to the long-running property programme.

Tommy Walsh's Cancer Battles and Final Years

Walsh had previously spoken publicly about several health difficulties, including his experiences with cancer.

In 2022, doctors diagnosed him with throat cancer after discovering a lump during a GP appointment. He underwent treatment and subsequently recovered.

He later disclosed that doctors had discovered a three-centimetre tumour in his lung.

Speaking at an event for The Swallows Head & Neck Cancer charity, Walsh revealed that he was undergoing further medical investigations.

In June 2024, he discussed receiving stereotactic ablative radiotherapy, a targeted form of treatment designed to concentrate radiation on a tumour.

His earlier health scares included discovering two lumps in his chest in 2002. Both proved benign, prompting him to raise awareness of breast cancer in men.

Despite his health difficulties, Walsh remained widely associated with practical home improvement advice, having also published several DIY books.

He is survived by his wife, Marie, and their three children, Charlotte, Natalie and Jonjo.