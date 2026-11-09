James Gunn has admitted he disliked the corporate responsibilities of running DC Studios after Marvel veteran Jeremy Latcham was named as his replacement in a surprise leadership shake-up.

The filmmaker, who helped rebuild DC's superhero franchise with Superman, revealed on Instagram on Monday, 9 November, that his four years as studio boss had been difficult, leaving him struggling to balance filmmaking with executive duties.

'What only the closest people to me have known over the past four years is my time at DC Studios has been trying, to say the least,' Gunn wrote. He also acknowledged disliking the corporate nature of the position, saying he was 'incredibly relieved and excited to get back to pure filmmaking'.

James Gunn Opens Up About Difficult Four Years at DC Studios

In his Instagram statement, Gunn explained that running the studio had affected his personal life, with work taking up time he would otherwise have spent with loved ones. He thanked fellow DC Studios chief Peter Safran for handling much of the corporate workload and apologised to his family for the sacrifices made during his tenure.

Despite the difficulties, Gunn reflected positively on the opportunity to work with characters he had admired since childhood, highlighting Superman, Clayface, Peacemaker and the upcoming Man of Tomorrow among his experiences.

Gunn did not suggest that his frustrations were the reason for the leadership change.

Why Are James Gunn and Peter Safran Being Replaced?

According to Variety, Gunn and Safran are stepping down as DC Studios' co-chairmen and chief executives, with Latcham taking over as president and chief creative officer on 1 December. The announcement follows Paramount's acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery in October. Gunn and Safran had initially retained their positions under the newly combined Skydance organisation.

Appointed in 2022, the pair were tasked with rebuilding DC's film and television franchises to compete with Marvel.

Their tenure delivered mixed box-office results. Superman earned approximately $618 million worldwide, while Supergirl collected $126 million against a reported $170 million production budget. Clayface has generated around $109 million so far against a $44 million budget, according to Variety.

Skydance has not disclosed a specific reason for replacing the executives.

Who Is Jeremy Latcham, DC Studios' New Boss?

Latcham previously worked alongside Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, helping develop the Marvel Cinematic Universe through productions including Iron Man, The Avengers and Spider-Man: Homecoming.

He also collaborated with Gunn on Guardians of the Galaxy, meaning the incoming executive already has an established working relationship with his predecessor. After leaving Marvel in 2017, Latcham founded his own production company and worked on films including Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

Latcham will oversee DC's film, television and animation projects, reporting to Skydance Motion Picture Group co-chairs Dana Goldberg and Josh Greenstein.

What Happens to James Gunn's DC Universe?

Gunn and Safran will remain involved in DC productions despite relinquishing their executive positions. Gunn is continuing work on Man of Tomorrow, the Superman sequel scheduled for 9 July 2027, and revealed that he is writing another undisclosed DC project.

Other upcoming productions include HBO Max's The People v. Gorilla Grodd, although the longer-term direction of the DC Universe under Latcham remains uncertain. For Gunn, the transition offers an opportunity to focus on filmmaking without the additional responsibilities of overseeing an entire studio.

'And, of course, the characters we set up will live on,' he wrote in his Instagram statement.