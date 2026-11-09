Irish folk singer Johnny McEvoy died aged 81 at his home in Greystones, County Wicklow, on Sunday, 8 November 2026. His manager, Darren Farrell, confirmed his death the following day.

The singer-songwriter leaves behind a six-decade career that made him a familiar figure in Irish music.

His children, Jonathan and Alice, described a different side of the performer in a family statement. 'Dad's music meant so much to so many people, but to us, he was just Dad,' they said. The family thanked well-wishers and requested privacy.

Born in Banagher, County Offaly, in 1945, McEvoy began singing at four and became a professional musician at 18. His career would take him from Irish venues to audiences in Britain and North America.

Johnny McEvoy's Early Life and Biggest Songs

Early in his career, McEvoy performed in the folk duo the Ramblers Two with Michael Crotty. In 1965, the pair supported the Rolling Stones during the band's Irish tour, before McEvoy found wider success as a solo performer.

His breakthrough came in 1966 when his recording of the traditional song 'Muirsheen Durkin' reached number one in Ireland. He subsequently became known for performances of 'The Boston Burglar' and 'Nora'.

These songs helped define his reputation as an interpreter of narrative ballads.

He wrote material of his own, too. His compositions included 'Long Before Your Time', 'Michael' and 'The Planter's Daughter', written about his wife, Odette. She died in 2013, after the couple had raised their two children.

His life and work were revisited in the 2010 RTÉ documentary The Johnny McEvoy Story. He also recorded a new version of 'Muirsheen Durkin' with fellow Irish musician Sharon Shannon that year.

Decades after his first chart success, McEvoy remained associated with songs that audiences could recognise and sing together.

The Irish Music Rights Organisation said he had belonged to its community since its early days. Its chief executive, Victor Finn, praised McEvoy's ability to make songs feel personal and said his compositions would endure for generations.

Johnny McEvoy's Family, Mental Health Advocacy and Tributes

Mick Foster, of Foster and Allen, called McEvoy 'a legend' on RTÉ Radio 1's The Oliver Callan Show. He also remembered the singer's willingness to discuss his experience of depression publicly during the 1990s.

Foster believed that openness helped people who struggled to understand or speak about their own difficulties. 'I'd say it definitely helped a load of people,' he said.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin described McEvoy as 'a true icon of Irish folk music'. Singer and senator Frances Black also paid tribute, praising his honesty and warmth as a performer. Her comments reflected the respect McEvoy earned among fellow musicians throughout his career.

McEvoy is survived by Jonathan and Alice and his grandchildren Kyle, Isabella and Cinéad. His family said his funeral would be private, attended by relatives, close friends and some people who worked alongside him over the years.