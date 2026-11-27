A US woman says Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) inspired a romantic gesture from her husband after he left a gaming session to buy cat food and came home with flowers and ice cream, crediting the game's heroine, Lucia.

Monroe Cammack shared the exchange on Threads, where it sparked a discussion about relationships. Her husband explained the surprise with a line that has since gone viral, telling her 'if I have to get Lucia flowers', he had to get her flowers too.

In the comments, one reply captured the mood of readers watching men bring romance home, declaring 'They're Training the Men'. Others piled in with similar stories, joking that a franchise famous for crime had done what dating apps and advice columns never could.

Why 'Lucia Flowers' Struck a Nerve

The moment lands because of how Rockstar built the game. Released on 19 November 2026 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S, GTA 6 lets Jason express affection for Lucia through gifts, grocery runs, and apartment improvements.

The title arrived as one of the most anticipated launches in entertainment history, with Rockstar reporting 32.5 million units sold before release. A paid sex option that featured in earlier games is absent, according to Newsweek, while a new button lets Jason hold Lucia's hand.

A Streamer Lit the Fuse

The marriage story slotted into a debate already running hot online. The Twitch and X personality Mike From PA wrote that the game might be 'training men on the skills necessary to be a better boyfriend', a post that had attracted 1.4 million views.

Not everyone cheered. Some corners of the manosphere mocked the domestic missions, and a separate TikTok argument framed Jason's in-game affection as a form of micro-cheating.

The image of a hardened criminal fussing over groceries became a kind of Rorschach test, read as quiet progress by some and as mockery of men by others.

The Real-Life Numbers Behind the Joke

Under the jokes sits an uncomfortable US backdrop. An Institute for Family Studies analysis of national survey data found the share of men aged 22 to 34 who reported no sex in the past year climbed from 9% in 2013–2015 to 24% in 2022–2023.

Equimundo's 2023 State of American Men survey found only 37% of men aged 18 to 23 reported a stable, satisfactory relationship, and most said no one really knew them well. The report identifies social isolation and difficulties forming meaningful connections as concerns among younger men.

What the Experts Make of It

Academics are cautious about reading too much into a crime game. Marcus Maloney, a Coventry University sociologist, told Newsweek that encouraging empathetic relationships could do no harm, while noting that the game still lets players act out violent fantasies.

Amy Tatum, a Bournemouth University lecturer, told Newsweek that the portrayal offered a more positive way of interacting with women than past entries, though she warned scripted romance cannot copy real emotional nuance.

For now, the takeaway playing out in comment sections is simpler than any survey. A game built on carjacking and chaos has couples talking about flowers, and at least one wife in America is not complaining about the ice cream.