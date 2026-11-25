Grand Theft Auto VI writer Alexa D'Agostino has become the subject of an online controversy after material attributed to her former personal blog and social media account began circulating among Rockstar Games fans in November 2026.

The backlash has intensified following reports that her X account is no longer accessible, with critics questioning whether her personal views influenced the development of Lucia Caminos, one of the game's two central protagonists.

However, the disappearance of her account does not establish why it became unavailable.

Why Are the Alleged Blog Posts Controversial?

At the centre of the controversy is a former personal website called The Year of Alexa, which reportedly featured relationship advice, personal essays and creative writing.

Social media users have circulated material attributed to the website, including an article offering advice to women preparing to meet their boyfriend's friends.

Critics have described some language in the material attributed to D'Agostino as objectifying men.

However, the material reportedly also includes conventional advice about making a positive first impression and navigating unfamiliar social situations.

The original blog entries have not been independently authenticated in full.

What Did Alexa D'Agostino Allegedly Post on X?

Screenshots circulating online also purport to show older social media activity associated with the Rockstar writer.

Among the disputed material are remarks concerning parenthood and political posts critical of US President Donald Trump. The authenticity and complete context of those posts remain unconfirmed.

Some users have subsequently claimed that D'Agostino deleted her account in response to the criticism. Nevertheless, neither her reason for its reported disappearance nor the timing of any deliberate deletion has been independently established.

No verified personal statement from D'Agostino explaining the situation has emerged.

How Alexa D'Agostino Helped Develop GTA 6's Lucia

Before the controversy, D'Agostino discussed her approach to writing Lucia in an October 2026 interview, explaining that she drew inspiration from women she knew personally, particularly her immigrant mother.

She described her mother as someone who taught her kindness alongside the importance of standing up for herself.

D'Agostino characterised Lucia as 'perfectly imperfect', explaining that her goal was to develop a believable individual with personal ambitions, shortcomings and contradictions.

Her ambition was to create a protagonist capable of standing alongside established Rockstar characters such as Arthur Morgan from Red Dead Redemption 2 and Niko Bellic from Grand Theft Auto IV.

Lucia's partnership with Jason Duval has subsequently become another focal point of online discussion, with some players attempting to connect the character's behaviour to D'Agostino's alleged personal writings.

However, no verified evidence establishes that the resurfaced dating advice directly influenced Lucia's dialogue or relationship with Jason.

Grand Theft Auto VI is the product of a collaborative development process involving numerous writers and creative professionals. Rockstar's official credits list D'Agostino alongside fellow narrative writers Elizabeth Gauvey-Kern and Michael Wiafe.

The controversy has consequently evolved beyond criticism of historical social media activity into a debate about creative responsibility. Whether players consider Lucia a compelling protagonist remains a separate question from whether the allegations surrounding one of her writers can be substantiated.