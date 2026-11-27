GTA 6's absence from PC has not stopped determined players from finding ways to get Rockstar Games' blockbuster running on the platform. Within days of an unauthorised Xbox build appearing online, independent developers began using artificial intelligence (AI) coding tools to reverse-engineer the game, sparking a race to create an unofficial PC version.

The breakthrough has attracted widespread attention, but it has also prompted a major copyright crackdown by publisher Take-Two Interactive.

Take-Two Targets GTA 6 PC Port Repositories

Take-Two has moved to shut down one of the most prominent efforts to bring GTA 6 to PC, securing the removal of 3,007 GitHub repositories through a Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) takedown notice.

The action targeted Project Leonida, an unofficial project designed to recompile the Xbox version of Grand Theft Auto 6 for Windows computers. GitHub confirmed that it had processed the notice against the original repository and its associated copies after Take-Two alleged that they infringed its copyrighted material.

In its complaint, Take-Two argued that the project violated Rockstar's terms of service by facilitating reverse engineering and the creation of unauthorised derivative works. The publisher also challenged the project's instruction for users to supply their own game files, arguing that this was an attempt to avoid responsibility for using leaked GTA 6 files.

AI Tools Accelerate GTA 6 Reverse-Engineering Efforts

Despite the takedown, other developers have continued experimenting with ways to get GTA 6 running on Windows. AI-assisted coding has become a significant part of these efforts, helping independent programmers analyse and adapt the game's code.

Screenshots and short clips circulating on social media have shown apparent progress, with some projects managing to get parts of the game running on PC.

However, the early results remain far from a finished port. Footage suggests that some builds are struggling with extremely low frame rates, while developers still face substantial technical challenges involving compatibility, performance and stability.

Getting the game to boot on a computer does not mean players have access to a fully functional PC version. The projects are also based on an unauthorised leaked Xbox build, rather than an official release.

Why GTA 6 Is Still Missing From PC

Rockstar has yet to announce an official PC release date for GTA 6, leaving computer gamers without a version designed for their platform.

The game launched on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and Series S, meaning players who do not own either console cannot access the official release. This has fuelled interest in unofficial PC projects, particularly among gamers hoping to experience the title without purchasing additional hardware.

The reverse-engineering attempts have therefore exposed a growing tension between platform exclusivity and players' demand for greater access to major releases.

GTA 6 Piracy Concerns Put Publishers on Alert

The growing number of unofficial porting attempts has also raised questions about copyright protection and piracy in the gaming industry.

Take-Two's crackdown demonstrates how seriously the company is treating efforts to distribute or reproduce its intellectual property without permission. The publisher has previously taken action against unofficial ports of earlier Grand Theft Auto titles.

The development also comes as AI coding tools make it easier for independent developers to experiment with complex software. Although a stable, fully playable GTA 6 PC port has yet to emerge, the latest efforts could add pressure on publishers to strengthen their technical and legal protections against unauthorised game distribution.