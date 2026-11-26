After about 20 hours of Grand Theft Auto VI, a PlayStation 5 owner says other games on the console now crash within a minute of starting, while 'glitchy patches' appear on screen during start-up.

The report, posted to Reddit and highlighted by ComicBook.com on Wednesday, 25 November 2026, is one player's account and does not establish that the game caused lasting hardware damage.

Rockstar Games released Grand Theft Auto VI worldwide for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on 19 November 2026. Since then, players have reported crashes and graphical abnormalities. The reports vary, and no conclusive technical evidence has established a link between the game and permanent console damage.

GTA 6 Player Reports Glitchy Patches and Persistent PS5 Crashes

In a Reddit post, user 'formuladriver' said their standard PlayStation 5 console, which has a disc drive and was purchased in 2023, had crashed unexpectedly. They said the problems continued when they tried to launch other games.

'I am aware this is a known issue for people as of now, but now every game I have doesn't boot up for more than a minute before crashing, even small games that take barely any power,' the player wrote.

The user also reported seeing 'glitchy patches' across the screen for about the first 30 seconds after switching on the console.

The post does not provide a technical diagnosis, identify the other games affected or establish whether the console had experienced similar problems before.

The owner said they had played various titles without comparable difficulties, and suspected a problem with the console's processing or graphics hardware. That suspicion has not been substantiated by a professional assessment.

The player planned to let the console cool before trying another restart. Cleaning and maintenance were also being considered, but the post does not confirm that either step was taken or resolved the problem.

Rockstar Games Releases GTA 6 Update to Address Crashes

Rockstar Games released a software update on Monday, 23 November 2026, addressing several issues responsible for crashes in the game.

The developer's patch notes also listed fixes involving automatic saves, weather conditions and mission progression. They did not identify permanent console damage as a known issue.

Other crash reports have circulated during livestreams featuring the game. On Tuesday, 24 November 2026, Twitch streamer Shiv reportedly shared footage on X, claiming her PS5's graphics processing unit (GPU) had failed during gameplay.

Insider Gaming reported that streamers xQc and iShowSpeed also experienced crashes during live broadcasts. A game or stream crash, on its own, does not establish that a console has suffered permanent hardware damage.

Some players have reported different experiences. 'Same Im at 43hrs No crash since launch. Base ps5.' one Reddit commenter wrote. The contrasting accounts do not show how widespread the reported problems are, or whether they have a common cause.

Ventilation Discussed, but Cause Remains Unconfirmed

Console ventilation has also been discussed by players. Some Reddit users questioned whether restricted airflow or inadequate maintenance could contribute to the reported problems. No evidence presented in the reports establishes overheating as the cause.

Official PlayStation Support guidance recommends keeping console vents unobstructed and leaving at least 10 centimetres of clearance around each side of the system. Sony also advises users to prevent dust build-up and disconnect the power cable before cleaning the vents.

Some users have suggested servicing the console's liquid metal cooling system. Internal repairs require appropriate technical expertise, and no diagnosis in the reported cases has shown that the cooling system is responsible.

As of 26 November 2026, IBTimes UK said it had identified no official statement establishing a link between GTA 6 and permanent PS5 hardware damage. IBTimes UK cannot independently verify the reported hardware failures. Players experiencing persistent crashes are advised to contact PlayStation Support for technical assistance.