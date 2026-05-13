Bonnie Blue's June stunt has drawn attention after the adult entertainer, speaking in a behind-the-scenes TikTok posted on 12 May, described the planned event as something she herself finds 'disgusting,' despite continuing to promote it online. The 26-year-old, who has built a following through adult content combined with influencer-style publicity stunts, suggested the upcoming project in June could significantly impact both her public image and career trajectory.

The news comes after a series of earlier controversies that have shaped her online profile. In 2025, Blue made headlines after claiming she had slept with 1,057 men in 12 hours, an act she linked to the so-called 'competitive sex' trend. A year later, she said she was pregnant following an event involving hundreds of men before later indicating the claim was part of a stunt, contributing to ongoing public scepticism around her announcements.

June Stunt and Pregnancy Claims Spark Ongoing Scepticism

In her recent TikTok, which has gathered close to 6,000 views, Blue spoke about a separate 'BTS' account that she uses to share more personal updates away from her main content. The video prompted a wave of mixed reactions, with some viewers expressing support while others raised concern about the direction of her content. One comment read, 'As long as it's safe for the baby and yourself do what you want,' while another said, 'Honestly I started liking you after this page and no one can make me hate you now.'

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Within the same discussion, Blue suggested the June project could mark a turning point, saying it might 'set me back a couple of years.' The remark appears to refer to potential damage to her reputation and professional opportunities, particularly given her admission that the concept is viewed as 'disgusting' even within the adult entertainment industry. She also framed the idea as something that pushes beyond her usual work, which typically blends explicit content with influencer-led publicity stunts.

Whether she is actually pregnant remains unclear. Her earlier pregnancy-related statements were met with inconsistent updates, which have contributed to continued doubt among viewers and commentators.

Blue also described the concept as involving a contrast between something 'wholesome' and a more explicit underlying idea. While she did not provide full details, she hinted that the premise may appear light at first glance before revealing a more provocative structure. The full nature of the June event has not been independently confirmed.

Blue's June Stunt and Venue Speculation

Questions also remain around the logistics of the planned event. Blue has not released confirmed details on timing beyond her reference to June, and no official information has been provided regarding format, attendance structure, or whether any part of the project will be livestreamed or ticketed.

There has also been no public confirmation from brands, platforms, or collaborators regarding involvement or sponsorship. Friends, collaborators, or co-creators have not widely commented on the plans, and no statements have been issued indicating support or withdrawal from potential partners.

Attention has also turned to the possible setting of the stunt. Blue has previously used Lord Davenport's mansion at 33 Portland Place for earlier events, including her widely reported 1,000-men claim. The property is known for its large-scale event capacity, with eight reception rooms, a billiard room, a club room featuring a Jacuzzi, a ballroom and London's only hydraulic wall. It also contains 24 mostly refurbished bedrooms, according to its website.

However, no confirmation has been given that the June event will take place at the same venue. At present, the only available details come from Blue's own social media posts, with much of the surrounding discussion driven by viewer speculation rather than independently verified information.

She has hinted that the concept may appear 'cute' or 'wholesome' at first glance before shifting into something more unexpected when viewed in full context. No further explanation has been provided publicly, and key elements such as format, participation or production plans remain undisclosed.

For now, the June stunt exists largely in the space between disclosure and ambiguity, shaped more by fragments of commentary than by any formal announcement.