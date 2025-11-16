Cruz Beckham, son of football legend Sir David Beckham and Spice Girls member Lady Victoria Beckham, has reportedly had his driving license revoked after receiving a second speeding ticket less than two years after passing his test.

The latest offence is said to have taken place on 2 September, with Cruz admitting on Instagram that he had been caught driving 24mph in a 20mph zone. 'Games gone. Myself I feel very safe', he added, quoting the 2025 Wes Anderson film The Phoenician Scheme.

Cruz Beckham Loses Driving Licence

According to The Telegraph, a close revealed that Cruiz felt 'gutted' about losing his licence.

The source also added that although the tickets were relatively minor, committed in the commonly enforced 20mph zones, the young musician had 'accepted it and taken it on the chin'.

Fans say Cruiz had a 'level-headed' approach despite the embarrassment and inconvenience of starting from scratch with a provisional license.

Under UK rules, a driver can have their license revoked if they accumulate six or more penalty points within two years of passing. Cruz will now need to reapply for a provisional license and pass both his theory and practical tests before being allowed back on the road.

The young Beckham has a well-documented interest in cars, often sharing glimpses of his collection on social media. He has been seen driving a black Porsche 911 worth £150,000 ($184,000), as well as a Land Rover and a 1980s Mercedes.

His enthusiasm for vehicles may partly explain his willingness to push speed limits, despite the risks involved. Sources indicate that he is taking this setback seriously and is planning to return to driving once he successfully requalifies.

Is it in the Beckhams' Blood?

Interestingly, Cruz is not the first in the Beckham family to encounter driving tickets. Sir David Beckham himself faced legal trouble on several occasions.

In January 2018, he was caught driving a loaned Bentley at 59mph in a 40mph zone. The case attracted media coverage. His lawyer, Nick Freeman (also famously known as Mr. Loophole) helped him avoid prosecution on technical grounds.

Later, however, Sir David received a six-month driving ban in May 2019 after a second penalty for using his phone while driving.

Speeding Tickets on the Rise

For Cruz, applying for a provisional licence gives thim an opportunity to reset his driving record. Meanwhile, the young musician's fans and the public continue to watch closely, noting the parallels between him and his football legend father.

But Cruz is not the only driver in the UK facing a speeding ticket, as it has become a wider trend in the country.

In 2024, The Telegraph shared that almost 500,000 speeding tickets were issued for beaches in 20mph zones. This represents a two-thirds increase from the previous year. These zones, often in residential or school areas, have become hot spots for traffic enforcement, catching many drivers unaware of speed variations.

Experts suggest that heightened awareness campaigns and automated camera systems have contributed to the rise, meaning even small infractions can carry severe consequences for new drivers like Cruz.