Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are so eager to get married, that they might go for an intimate ceremony instead of waiting for the COVID-19 crisis to get under control.

According to a report in People magazine, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are "both ready to get married" and are likely to tie the knot sooner rather than later. A source told the outlet: "This won't be a long engagement. There is a reason why Blake proposed now."

The country crooner proposed to Stefani at his ranch in Tishomingo, Oklahoma. The couple announced their engagement through their Instagram accounts on October 27, alongside a picture of them kissing. "Yes please," Stefani captioned the post, while Shelton wrote, "Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020 and the rest of my life. I love you. I heard a YES!"

The source says that "The Voice" coaches probably won't wait for the pandemic to be over, as they "don't want a huge wedding." "They want their family and close friends to attend and that's it," the insider said.

Stefani and Shelton met each other on the set of "The Voice" in 2015, when the former was going through a divorce with Gavin Rossdale after two decades of being together. The latter had also finalised his divorce with Miranda Lambert only a few months before.

The couple isolated together at Shelton's ranch amid the coronavirus pandemic, where they were joined by Stefani's children as well. The "No Doubt" hitmaker shares sons Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, six, with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

It was earlier reported that Shelton sought the blessings of Stefani's father Dennis Stefani, as well as her three children before he popped the question. Only then did the 44-year-old go down on one knee with a custom-designed ring.

An insider told People: "Blake told her boys that he wanted to propose and asked their permission. Her family very much approves of him. He's an amazing partner and a great extra dad to the boys. Gwen is ecstatic. The proposal was a surprise."