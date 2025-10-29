Halloween, celebrated on 31 October, is one of the most awaited nights for children across the US. Streets fill with laughter, costumes, and sweets, yet behind the fun hides a serious risk. Emergency rooms often see a surge in injuries, many of them involving children.

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) reports that thousands are hurt every Halloween. Many of these incidents involve children out trick-or-treating in poorly lit areas. Dr Leana Wen, an emergency physician, said emergency departments witness a 'predictable wave of Halloween-related injuries every year.'

As children roam neighbourhoods and adults host celebrations late into the night, dangers multiply. Falls, burns, and traffic accidents remain the most common causes. This year, safety experts remind parents that awareness and simple precautions can save lives.

Over 1K Children Suffer From Halloween Injuries

According to CNN, the CPSC estimates around 3,200 people visit emergency departments every year for Halloween-related injuries. About 1,400 of them are children, making them the most at risk.

More than half of these injuries happen during pumpkin carving. One in four results from trips or falls while trick-or-treating. Dr. Wen explained that knife slips are frequent and can cause deep cuts requiring medical treatment. She also warned that children are often nearby when accidents occur.

The remaining injuries involve burns from open flames, costume hazards, and allergic reactions caused by food or makeup.

Why Children Could End Up in the ER

Many accidents happen due to common activities that seem harmless at first. Here are the main causes of Halloween injuries among children.

Pumpkin Carving Accidents

Pumpkin carving remains the top cause of Halloween hand injuries. Sharp tools and slippery surfaces create dangerous conditions. Dr. Wen advised that adults should handle carving while children help by drawing designs or scooping seeds.

Trips and Falls During Trick-or-Treating

Long costumes and dim streets make walking hazardous. Around 25% of injuries come from tripping. Dr Wen noted that these accidents often happen while children move between houses or when decorations block paths.

Burns from Candles and Decorations

Open flames inside jack-o-lanterns can ignite costumes made from flammable fabrics. Dr. Wen recommended battery-operated candles or glow sticks for a safer glow.

Pedestrian Accidents: The Deadliest Risk

A 2019 study published in JAMA Pediatrics found that pedestrians are nearly twice as likely to be killed on Halloween night. Children aged four to eight face the highest danger. Dr. Wen said that this group is ten times more likely to be struck by a car compared to other days.

Food Allergies and Sugar Overload

Food allergies and excessive sugar intake also pose health risks. Candies containing nuts can trigger severe allergic reactions. The American Academy of Pediatrics advises that children over two years old consume no more than 25 grams of added sugar daily.

Tips for Safer Trick-Or-Treating

The American Red Cross released safety reminders on 28 October 2025 to help families enjoy Halloween safely.

See and Be Seen

Use face makeup instead of masks, which can block sight. Equip children with flashlights and reflective tape for better visibility.

Use Flame-Resistant Costumes

Choose flame-resistant fabrics to avoid burns. The Red Cross warned that loose sleeves or capes can easily catch fire.

Stick to Sidewalks and Cross Safely

Stay on pavements and cross only at corners. Always look both ways and never dart between parked cars. Drivers are also urged to slow down and stay alert.

Light Up and Clear the Path

Homeowners should keep outdoor lights on and remove obstacles from walkways to prevent falls.

Check the Treats Before Eating

Adults should inspect all sweets before children eat them. Discard anything that looks opened or suspicious. The Red Cross also suggests keeping its First Aid App handy for quick emergency guidance.

This Halloween 2025, families are encouraged to plan ahead, stay visible, and supervise children closely. A few safety steps can turn a risky night into a memorable and worry-free celebration.