Planning to do a creepy video or photo on Halloween night? Why not pair it with the most creepy TikTok sounds ever made? From robotic voices to haunting vintage tunes, here are the Top 5 most creepy TikTok sounds that you can use on your Halloween posts to make them extra spooky!

1. 'O Superman' by Laurie Anderson

'O Superman,' performed and written by Laurie Anderson, has gained popularity on TikTok for its eerie sound. It is actually an avant-garde, minimalist piece that explores themes of technology, communication, and dependence on systems of power.

The part that makes this song so creepy is actually from the looping of the robotic 'Ha' vocal of Anderson's emotionless spoken delivery, and the slow, repetitive structure that feels both human and mechanical.

Anderson was inspired by the Cold War and Massenet's opera Le Cid, blurring the comfort and control and creating a haunting reflection on how modern life replaces human connection with machines and institutions.

Anderson also originally wrote the song as part of a larger multimedia performance called United States Live and didn't expect it to be a big hit, but as it reached the UK, it topped the UK Singles Chart in late 1981, ranking at number 2, which is a rare achievement for an avant-garde piece.

2. 'Tonight You Belong To Me' by Patience & Prudence

Old songs can really have some sort of natural creepiness to them. 'Tonight You Belong to Me,' sung by Patience & Prudence, is quite popular as a background sound for scary content.

It's a 1950s vintage pop duet sung by two young sisters, ages 11 and 14. Probably most TikTok user thinks that the song is originally creepy, but it wasn't. It's actually a sweet love song.

It only started to have a creepy reputation after appearing in the first season of 'American Horror Story: Asylum' and 'The End of the F**ing World,' where it was used to heighten tension and unease.

It's unsettling contrast between their childlike voices and the mature romantic lyrics, paired with its delicate, music-box-like melody, adds to the creepiness of the song, which is maybe why it's a favorite among TikTok users.

3. 'I Feel Fantastic' - Tara The Android

This song gained its popularity between 2009 to 2010. 'I Feel Fantastic' by Tara the Android is a YouTube video created by artist John Bergeron featuring a humanoid robot bearing the name 'Tara the Android'.

In the video, Tara was singing the robotic version of 'I Feel Fantastic'. Its creepiness comes from not just its robotic voice but also from Tara's stiff, lifeless movements, her emotionless synthetic voice, and the eerie, low-quality footage.

Rumors have also spread all over the internet, saying the video was connected to a missing person case, some said it's a murder victim, which gives the song its more unsettling aura.

4. 'Boots' by Rudyard Kipling

Truth be told, war is always something scary, not just for civilians but for soldiers, too. 'Boots' by Rudyard Kipling is actually not a song but a poem.

He wrote this poem in 1903 about the soldiers endlessly marching during the 'Boer War' in South Africa.

The repeated line 'Boots—boots—boots—boots—movin' up and down again!' captures soldiers' exhaustion and descent into madness, which is where its creepiness also comes from—the hypnotic repetition mimics psychological breakdown, being trapped in an endless march.

The poem, now accompanied by a sound, resurfaced in pop culture after being sampled in the 2024 horror film 28 Years Later, where its rhythmic monotony was used to evoke dread and dehumanization.

5. Possibly in Michigan by Cecelia Condit

'Possibly in Muchigan' has gained popularity on TikTok as a 'creepy sound' to be used in content that fits. It's actually a short musical film created and directed by Cecelia Condit in 1983.

The short experimental musical film is deliberately disturbing since it's about two women who are stalked by a cannibalistic man while shopping at the mall. As the man followed the two home, the supposed 'victims' became the aggressor—ultimately killing and eating him.

It's creepy auro comes from the uncanny mix of cheerful, sing-song narration and grotesque subject matter—creating a surreal contrast between innocence and violence.

Unlike most of the other sounds on this list, its eeriness is entirely deliberate — designed to disturb and linger in your mind long after it ends.

Each of these haunting tracks brings its own brand of fear — from robotic voices to vintage duets and poetic madness. Which one will you choose to soundtrack your Halloween post?