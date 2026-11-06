Harmeet Dhillon has revealed why she quit as Donald Trump's top Justice Department civil rights official, insisting her shock departure had nothing to do with the Republicans' crushing midterm defeat.

Dhillon said she had told the White House three weeks before the election that she planned to return to private practice, but was asked to remain in the job until after the votes were cast. Her resignation was announced on Thursday, just 48 hours after Democrats seized control of both chambers of Congress.

Why Did Harmeet Dhillon Resign From the DOJ?

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Dhillon said she informed White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles about her plans to leave the administration approximately three weeks before Election Day.

She said she believed she had 'accomplished everything' she had come to Washington to do and wanted to return to private legal practice.

'I wasn't asked to resign,' Dhillon told the outlet. 'I resigned three weeks ago, and Susie asked me to please wait until after the midterms.'

The Republican attorney also said her decision followed a period of personal and professional changes. She had moved to Washington after the deaths of her husband and father to serve in the Trump administration.

'My decision, my choice,' she said. 'It's time.'

Todd Blanche Confirms Harmeet Dhillon's Resignation

Attorney General Todd Blanche confirmed on Thursday that he had accepted Dhillon's resignation as assistant attorney general overseeing the DOJ Civil Rights Division.

Today, I accepted the resignation of Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon, who led the Civil Rights Division with conviction the past 18 months. She has defended the civil liberties of every American and enforced the law without fear or favor. The Department is grateful for her dedicated public service, and we wish her every success in her future endeavors. — Attorney General Todd Blanche (@AGToddBlanche) November 5, 2026

In a statement posted on X, Blanche praised her work, saying she had defended the civil liberties of Americans and enforced the law without fear or favour.

He also thanked her for her public service and wished her success in her future endeavours.

Dhillon described the position as the 'honour of a lifetime' in her own announcement, highlighting her efforts to end what she called illegal diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) practices and protect women's and girls' sports.

She also thanked President Trump for giving her the opportunity to serve in his administration.

Harmeet Dhillon's Controversial Record

Dhillon's departure ends a roughly 19-month tenure marked by a sweeping overhaul of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division.

Under her leadership, the department pursued investigations into elite universities over alleged discrimination against white applicants and antisemitism on campus. It also challenged policies involving transgender participation in women's sports and expanded its focus on Second Amendment rights.

Her office also sought voter registration records from states and Washington, DC, ahead of the midterm elections. Federal judges dismissed 27 of the 31 lawsuits filed in that effort, according to the original reporting.

The overhaul also resulted in significant staff departures, with approximately 300 attorneys leaving the division during Trump's second term. Dhillon said she had recruited more than 130 lawyers to rebuild its workforce.

Who Will Replace Harmeet Dhillon at the DOJ?

The Justice Department has not announced who will permanently replace Harmeet Dhillon as head of its Civil Rights Division, leaving the leadership position in transition following her resignation.

Jesus Osete, the division's second-in-command, could temporarily assume the role while the Trump administration considers a successor. However, Osete has also been nominated for a federal judgeship in Missouri, leaving uncertainty over whether he will take over on an acting basis.

Dhillon's permanent replacement will need to be appointed by President Donald Trump and confirmed by the US Senate. Stacey Young, a former DOJ attorney who leads Justice Connection, has urged the incoming Senate to scrutinise the next appointment and ensure the division fulfils its civil rights enforcement responsibilities.