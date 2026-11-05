Democrats began recruiting congressional investigators and anti-corruption lawyers in Washington on Wednesday, 4 November, following their midterm election victories.

The recruitment comes as House Democrats prepare DHS investigations and warn of accountability for alleged misconduct at the Department of Homeland Security.

Senior Democrat Bennie Thompson separately demanded that the agency preserve records for congressional scrutiny. His letter to Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin seeks written assurances by 11 November.

The moves signal preparations for oversight, not findings that any DHS official committed a crime.

Democrats won control of both chambers in Tuesday's elections, positioning the party to lead congressional committees when the new Congress convenes in January. Before then, Democratic lawmakers are seeking staff and records for planned investigations into President Donald Trump's administration.

Senate Recruitment Lays Groundwork for DHS Investigations

Two advertisements appeared on the official Senate Employment Office website on 4 November. Both identify the hiring office as confidential and describe positions serving the incoming chair of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan is expected to lead that panel, according to her office, although the listings do not identify her by name.

One advertisement seeks investigators and oversight counsel to lead complex inquiries. Candidates may have experience in congressional offices, journalism, law enforcement or data analysis. A law degree is useful but not required.

Successful applicants would examine documents, analyse complex data and help prepare findings for congressional hearings. They must describe a previous investigation, including which records they obtained and what they discovered.

A separate vacancy seeks a qualified lawyer to lead work on government ethics and anti-corruption legislation. The role covers financial disclosure, conflicts of interest, lobbying and foreign influence, with possible participation in investigations. Unlike the first positions, it requires a law degree.

Both advertisements set an application deadline of Thursday, 12 November.

Hassan said on Wednesday that the incoming Democratic majorities must address affordability and accountability. In an official statement, she pledged to 'investigate and expose the corruption that is hurting taxpayers and Americans.'

House Democrats Press DHS to Preserve Government Records

Thompson, the senior Democrat on the House Homeland Security Committee, wrote to Mullin on 4 November demanding compliance with federal records laws. He also renewed outstanding requests for information, setting the stage for further congressional scrutiny.

His letter asks DHS to confirm by 11 November that its records have not been, and will not be, destroyed, modified, removed or made inaccessible. It cites the Federal Records Act and warns that wilful, unlawful destruction of federal records can carry criminal penalties.

If you broke the law to enrich yourself or your cronies at DHS at taxpayers’ expense, we will find you and hold you accountable.⁰⁰That is a promise. https://t.co/PX4RdQ1sxT — Homeland Dems (@HomelandDems) November 4, 2026

House committee Democrats also issued a conditional warning on X to anyone who had broken the law to enrich themselves or associates at taxpayers' expense. They wrote, 'we will find you and hold you accountable. That is a promise.'

The committee had already raised questions about DHS immigration enforcement and aircraft spending. Those inquiries have not, by themselves, established criminal wrongdoing.

DHS Investigations Face Legal and Political Constraints

The new vacancies do not mean that criminal charges have been filed against officials under scrutiny. Congressional investigators can seek documents, question witnesses and prepare hearings, but they cannot prosecute offences or convict individuals.

Once Democrats assume control, committees will have greater ability to issue subpoenas, although such demands may face legal challenges.

The White House has previously characterised Democrats' proposed investigations as politically motivated.

In September, spokeswoman Olivia Wales told Reuters that Democrats were more interested in obstructing Trump's agenda than improving Americans' lives. Her statement preceded both the midterm elections and the latest recruitment and records-preservation demands.

Democrats have also discussed examining government contracts, immigration policy and business interests linked to Trump's family. These are proposed areas of oversight, not proven cases of corruption. The administration could challenge requests for documents and testimony, including through claims of executive privilege.

Oversight will also compete for attention with the Democrats' economic agenda. Hassan said the new congressional majorities should focus on lowering costs as well as examining alleged corruption.

The priorities lawmakers establish when they assume committee leadership will determine which inquiries advance first.

The first deadlines arrive before the new Congress is seated. Thompson has asked DHS for written assurances by 11 November, while the Senate is accepting applications until 12 November.

Neither development establishes who will eventually face investigation or what evidence congressional inquiries might uncover. The department's response to the preservation demand and the incoming committees' staffing decisions will provide the next indications of how the proposed oversight will proceed.