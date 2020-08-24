In a recent virtual public appearance, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle applauded Queen Elizabeth II and her work saying she has succeeded in achieving the goals she set for the Commonwealth nations. The couple also insisted that it is an "honour" for them to be continuing the legacy of the British monarch.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who continue to remain the president and vice-president of the Queen's Commonwealth Trust (QCT), made the comments when they joined a video call with young leaders from the organisation to discuss how social media can be used to create positive change. The recent comments were in contrast with their swipe at the British empire last month where they said the history of the Commonwealth "must be acknowledged" even if it's "uncomfortable" and work should be done to "right those wrongs."

A source has claimed to Mirror that the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex have changed their attitude towards the Commonwealth and the British empire as they are "trying to build bridges with the Queen." The source also asserted that it has "dawned" on the couple that "they need the Royal Family more than it needs them."

"The Queen is fiercely protective of the Commonwealth. She wants her work to carry on through younger family members when she's gone," the insider explained. The Commonwealth of Nations, generally known simply as the Commonwealth, is a political association of 54 member states, nearly all former territories of the British empire.

"It feels like Harry and Meghan are finally trying to build bridges as I think despite their popularity in certain quarters, it has dawned on them they need the Royal Family more than it needs them," the source added.

Meanwhile, royal expert Ingrid Seward claimed that the Sussexes had made "fools of themselves" with their previous comments against the commonwealth. "They managed to confuse the uncomfortable history of the British Empire with the modern Commonwealth, which caused derision," she explained.

"They need the ­stardust of royalty sprinkled over them. It will be hard for them to survive in their competitive new homeland without it," Seward added about the couple.

Meanwhile, the couple who shifted to California towards the end of March after quitting as senior members of the British royal family, have permanently settled into a newly-purchased home in Santa Barbara. The duo along with their one-year-old Archie were staying at Hollywood mogul Tyler Perry's $18million mansion in Los Angeles till then.

A source recently told People magazine that the parents-of-one are "really grateful to Tyler Perry" for providing them "with a safe haven during a complicated time."

"They're really grateful to Tyler Perry for his kindness. They have endless gratitude to him for helping them during a complicated time. With COVID and as they were stepping back from their royal duties, he provided them a safe haven," the insider said.