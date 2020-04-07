Among many other A-listers, "Harry Potter" author K Rowling also suffered COVID-19 symptoms, a respiratory illness caused by a novel coronavirus. However, she is now fully recovered.

The award-winning British author, film producer, and screenwriter revealed that she was a suspected case of COVID-19 and suffered the symptoms for two weeks. Even though she wasn't tested, she feared she may have contracted the infection and sought advice from her doctor husband.

She made the big reveal through her official Twitter account and shared a video from the doctor at the Queen's Hospital explaining techniques to relieve respiratory symptoms that come along with COVID-19. The tweet provides a link to the YouTube video of a breathing technique by a doctor that she has probably been using to feel better.

Please watch this doc from Queens Hospital explain how to relieve respiratory symptoms. For last 2 weeks I've had all symptoms of C19 (tho haven't been tested) & did this on doc husband's advice. I'm fully recovered & technique helped a lot.https://t.co/xo8AansUvc via @YouTube — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 6, 2020

In the three-minute video, the doctor shows a few breathing techniques to breathe properly while suffering from coronavirus infection that causes respiratory issues, fever, and tiredness. In addition, the author informed her fans that she is now "fully recovered" and this technique "helped" her a lot.

"Please watch this doc from Queens Hospital explain how to relieve respiratory symptoms. For the last 2 weeks, I've had all symptoms of C19 (tho haven't been tested) & did this on doc husband's advice. I'm fully recovered & technique helped a lot," Rowling wrote on her Twitter.

Thank you for your kind and lovely messages! I really am completely recovered and wanted to share a technique thatâ€™s recommended by doctors, costs nothing, has no nasty side effects but could help you/your loved ones a lot, as it did me. Stay safe, everyone x April 6, 2020

Several fans responded to their favourite author and thanked her for sharing the video. To this, Rowling responded by saying: "Thank you for your kind and lovely messages! I really am completely recovered and wanted to share a technique that's recommended by doctors, costs nothing, has no nasty side effects but could help you/your loved ones a lot, as it did me. Stay safe, everyone x."

The 54-year-old creator's third installment of "Fantastic Beasts" remains one of the highly-anticipated production to be hard hit due to the coronavirus outbreak. Meanwhile, she joins the expanding list of public figures such as Tom Hanks, Idris Elba, Prince Charles, UK PM Boris Johnson, and more to be diagnosed with coronavirus.