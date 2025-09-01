A dramatic audio clip, alleged to be a leaked teaser for Avengers: Doomsday from D23, has gone viral, but evidence suggests fans may be reacting to a clever fake rather than a genuine Marvel Studios reveal.

The Destination D23 event in August 2025 featured a segment on Avengers: Doomsday, the upcoming Marvel film set for release on 18 December 2026. Expectations were high, with fans hoping for an exclusive trailer or major reveal.

While Marvel Studios did showcase parts of its future slate, there was no confirmed public release of any teaser for Avengers: Doomsday. Despite this, a 90-second audio-only clip began circulating online shortly after the event, claiming to be an early preview of the film.

What's in the Alleged Audio Teaser?

The viral clip starts with audio of Thor saying: 'We could pull together the greatest team ever.' This line originally featured in Thor: Love and Thunder, raising early questions about the source.

Other characters follow in the montage, including Sam Wilson (Captain America), Shuri (Black Panther), Ant-Man, Yelena Belova (Thunderbolts), and Joaquin Torres (Falcon). The audio includes lines referencing teamwork, sacrifice, and rebuilding – themes common across the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The clip also includes snippets attributed to Professor X and Cyclops from the X-Men franchise, as well as Reed Richards from Fantastic Four. It ends with Shuri shouting 'Yibambe', a phrase from Black Panther symbolising Wakandan unity.

Real Footage or Fan Edit?

There is no official confirmation from Marvel Studios about the audio clip. Users on X (formerly Twitter) who attended D23 say no teaser of this kind was shown during the presentation.

Media outlets including Times Now reported that no new Avengers footage was screened publicly or privately at the event. Directors Joe and Anthony Russo only referred to Avengers: Doomsday as their biggest project to date, while Paul Rudd sent a brief video message from the set.

Several lines in the leaked audio can be traced to older Marvel films or promotional materials. This includes dialogue from X2, Black Panther, Ant-Man, and Thor: Love and Thunder, suggesting the audio was assembled using pre-existing soundbites.

How the Rumours Spread

The clip gained traction after being shared across Reddit, X, and TikTok under titles like 'Leaked Avengers: Doomsday Audio from D23'. Fans were quick to speculate on potential crossovers based on the characters heard.

However, inconsistencies, such as the mix of unrelated dialogue and lack of video, fuelled doubt. Many have labelled the clip a well-edited fan-made mashup rather than a genuine leak from Marvel Studios.

The inclusion of multiple characters who have not yet been confirmed for Avengers: Doomsday, including members of the X-Men and Fantastic Four, further undermines its credibility.

So, Is It Real?

As of 01 September 2025, Marvel has not acknowledged or verified the leaked teaser audio. There is no official footage or audio publicly available for Avengers: Doomsday outside of casting announcements and general remarks from directors and actors.

Without confirmation, the circulating audio remains unverified. All available evidence suggests it is fan-made and not sourced from any internal Marvel release at D23 or elsewhere.

Fans awaiting the first official trailer for Avengers: Doomsday will likely need to wait until mid-2026, when promotional materials are expected to begin ahead of the film's release on 18 December 2026.

What's Next for Avengers: Doomsday?

Marvel Studios has yet to release full details on the plot or full cast. However, Avengers: Doomsday is expected to bring together characters from across the MCU, including the newly introduced X-Men and Fantastic Four.

The film is currently in production, with set updates being shared occasionally by cast members. Until an official trailer is released, any alleged teaser leaks should be treated as unconfirmed.