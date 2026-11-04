JD Vance blamed the Iran war for Republican midterm losses and acknowledged that critics who had warned against the conflict were right. The US vice president said many former Trump supporters had switched to Democratic candidates as Republicans lost control of both chambers of Congress in Tuesday's midterm elections.

'The reason we lost is the war,' Vance wrote on Wednesday, citing President Donald Trump's acknowledgement of its electoral impact. Their explanations differed: Trump emphasised rising petrol prices while defending the military campaign, whereas Vance challenged Republicans to justify a conflict he blamed for costing them control of the Senate.

Trump Defends Iran War After Defeat

Trump claimed that voters supported his actions against Iran but were unwilling to accept the financial consequences. 'I don't think it's the war, Bret, I think it's the gasoline price,' he told presenter Bret Baier during election night coverage.

In further televised remarks, Trump acknowledged that the war with Iran had contributed to the result but continued to defend the operation. He argued that preventing Tehran from obtaining a nuclear weapon would prove more historically important than the election result, describing the economic consequences as temporary.

Democrats flipped at least seven Senate seats, including Texas, Kansas and South Carolina, and more than two dozen House districts. Their control of both chambers will give them greater power to obstruct Trump's legislative agenda, block or delay presidential nominees in the Senate and investigate his administration.

Vance Says Trump Voters Switched Sides

Vance said Republican data analysts had initially been encouraged by turnout and the apparent composition of the electorate, which seemed sufficiently similar to 2024 for the party to win. A data analyst he consulted nevertheless warned that familiar voters did not necessarily mean continued support for Republican candidates.

'Our voters are turning out, but they may not vote for us,' Vance quoted the analyst as saying. He argued that the party's problem went beyond getting supporters to the polls, although he acknowledged that turnout could have improved in some places.

'The main problem is that many people who voted for Trump/Vance in 2024 voted for Democrats in 2026,' he wrote. Vance supplied no figures to establish how many former supporters had changed sides, leaving the scale of those defections unverified by the material he published.

War, Inflation and Israel Fuel Voter Anger

Vance said an unnamed pollster identified four priorities among former supporters: ending the war, tackling living costs, putting America first and changing the United States' relationship with Israel. He said these accounted for nearly all responses but published no sample size, methodology, interview dates or percentages for individual answers.

One of the things the data analysts on our side obsessed over was "composition"—whether the electorate looked close enough to 2024 for Republicans to win. And despite polls that showed a Democrat blowout, the data kept on telling us the same story: in some states turnout was… — JD Vance (@JDVance) November 4, 2026

He described that pollster as having 'nailed the results' after predicting a 13-percentage-point Republican deficit in the generic congressional ballot. That figure was a forecast he recounted, not an independently established final election margin, and he did not release the underlying polling data.

Vance also accepted another pollster's criticism that Republican economic messaging had lacked clarity towards the end of the campaign. He praised Fox News personality Rachel Campos-Duffy for advocating a diplomatic resolution, saying her political advice had proved sound despite criticism she faced.

Vance Challenges Defence of Iran War

'If you'd like to argue it was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next 6 years was worth it, then do so,' Vance wrote. He presented the defeat as a long-term political cost, although Democrats are not guaranteed to retain Senate control for six years.

Trump also blamed some Republican candidates for failing to energise his supporters, arguing that enthusiasm at his rallies had not translated into votes for those he endorsed. Vance urged dissatisfied voters to elect Republicans who shared their views.

Vance rejected immigration amnesty but said he was open to enforcement changes, including targeting businesses employing undocumented workers. Addressing those who wanted to say they had warned the party, he wrote: 'You're right, you did tell us so.'