US Vice President JD Vance has blamed the war in Iran for the Republican Party's defeat in the 2026 midterm elections, saying it had driven some people who voted for Donald Trump in 2024 to back Democrats. In a post on X on Wednesday, 4 November, he also identified three other concerns among former Republican supporters: the cost of living and inflation, the administration's 'America First' priorities and the US relationship with Israel.

Vance said a pollster had spoken to Trump voters who switched sides and asked what would persuade them to return to the Republican Party. He did not name the pollster or provide the survey's sample size or methodology.

'The reason we lost is the war. The president himself said so,' Vance wrote. Democrats won control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate, ending Republican control of Congress.

One of the things the data analysts on our side obsessed over was "composition"—whether the electorate looked close enough to 2024 for Republicans to win. And despite polls that showed a Democrat blowout, the data kept on telling us the same story: in some states turnout was… — JD Vance (@JDVance) November 4, 2026

The Four Reasons Vance Identified

Vance said the pollster had found four answers accounted for nearly all responses: 'End the war'; focus on the cost of living and inflation; 'Put America First'; and 'change our relationship to Israel'.

He said many people who voted for the Trump-Vance ticket in 2024 had voted for Democrats in the midterms. Vance rejected poor Republican turnout as the main explanation, saying supporters had shown up. Instead, he pointed to voters who had switched allegiance and said the administration's economic messaging had not been strong enough towards the end of the campaign.

The post did not identify what changes respondents wanted on Israel policy. Vance also set out no timetable or specific proposal for ending the Iran war.

Trump Defends The Iran War

President Trump acknowledged that the conflict had contributed to Republican losses, but defended the decision to attack Iran. Asked about Vance's post, he said he largely agreed that the war had affected the result because it had pushed up petrol prices. He nevertheless said he would make the same decision again, arguing that the US had to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

Trump said the war was worth the political cost, despite the Democrats' gains. His response highlighted the difference between the president's defence of the military campaign and Vance's argument that it was the principal reason Republicans lost.

The election result gives Democrats control of both chambers of Congress when the new Congress begins in January 2027.

Vance Urges Republicans To Listen

Vance urged Republicans to take former supporters' concerns seriously, warning that the party would struggle to win them back without addressing the issues they had raised. He also criticised suggestions that the losses should be blamed on immigration policy.

He said he was open to changing immigration enforcement priorities by placing greater focus on businesses that employ people illegally, but rejected amnesty for undocumented immigrants.

Vance's post has fuelled discussion about his political future, as he is viewed as a potential Republican presidential candidate in 2028. However, he has not announced a bid. His immediate message was that Republicans needed to confront voter dissatisfaction, particularly over the war, if they hoped to recover support.