President Donald Trump has reportedly questioned whether to fire Pete Hegseth following Republicans' crushing defeat in the US midterm elections on Tuesday, 3 November. According to CBS News, Trump discussed the defence secretary's future with advisers in Washington, although he publicly denied considering his removal.

The reports emerged after Democrats won control of both chambers of Congress, putting the administration's handling of the Iran war under renewed scrutiny. Vice President JD Vance has blamed the conflict for driving some former Trump supporters towards Democratic candidates.

Trump Reportedly Considers Replacing Pete Hegseth With Ron DeSantis

CBS News reported on Wednesday, 4 November, that Trump had asked advisers whether Hegseth should remain in his administration. Multiple people familiar with the discussions described uncertainty over the defence secretary's future, but said no decision had been reached.

BREAKING: President Trump has been asking advisers if he should fire US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth following the Republicans' loss in the Midterms, per CBS News.



Some White House aides have reportedly said the blame for the loss will be placed on Head of US Central Command,… pic.twitter.com/QWXiTlNiya — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) November 4, 2026

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is also being floated as a possible replacement, according to one source cited by CBS News. The source suggested he could secure Senate confirmation during the lame-duck period before taking up the position when his gubernatorial term expires on 5 January 2027.

The discussions also reportedly involved the possibility of shifting blame to Admiral Brad Cooper, who leads US Central Command, and General Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Both have played important roles in providing military guidance concerning the Iran war.

Trump, however, rejected suggestions that Hegseth was facing dismissal when questioned by reporters on Wednesday.

'No, I think he's doing a very good job,' the president said.

After the midterms, they asked if Hegseth is gone.



Trump didn’t hesitate: “No. I think he’s doing a very good job.” pic.twitter.com/D3iiEGPrui — MAGA Guardian🇺🇸 (@MAGAGuardian) November 4, 2026

White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly separately insisted that Trump 'has full confidence in Secretary Hegseth'. She praised his leadership during military operations involving Iran and Venezuela, alongside his efforts to reshape Pentagon priorities.

The president's comments leave a considerable gap between the reported private discussions and his public position. For now, neither Hegseth's dismissal nor DeSantis' appointment has been announced.

Who Is Pete Hegseth and What Is His Role in Trump's Administration?

Hegseth became the 29th US secretary of defence on 25 January 2025, following his Senate confirmation the previous evening. Vice President Vance cast the deciding vote after senators split 50-50 over his nomination.

According to the US Department of War, Hegseth oversees American military policy and serves as the administration's principal adviser on defence matters. The department adopted the secondary title 'Department of War' on 5 September 2025.

Before entering Trump's Cabinet, Hegseth was a television commentator and Army National Guard veteran. His military service included deployments to Iraq, Afghanistan and Guantanamo Bay.

His responsibilities place him at the centre of the administration's military operations, including the conflict with Iran. That connection has become politically contentious following the midterm results.

Democrats had already pursued impeachment efforts against Hegseth before the election. Their new congressional majorities could increase pressure for further investigations and potential impeachment proceedings.

JD Vance Identifies Four Ways Republicans Could Win Back Midterm Voters

Vance offered a strikingly different assessment of the election defeat on Wednesday, arguing that Republicans had lost voters rather than simply failed to mobilise them.

In a lengthy post on X (formerly Twitter), Vance cited findings shared by a pollster he said he respected, who had asked voters who backed Trump in 2024 but switched to Democrats in 2026 what might persuade them to return to the Republican Party.

Those priorities were ending the Iran war, addressing inflation and living costs, putting America first and changing Washington's relationship with Israel.

'The reason we lost is the war,' Vance wrote, arguing that Republican leaders needed to recognise the political consequences of the conflict.

His argument places additional attention on Hegseth, whose responsibilities include overseeing military policy and operations. However, Vance did not explicitly call for his dismissal.

The vice president also acknowledged shortcomings in Republican economic messaging, but maintained that opposition to the war was decisive.

Vance said the party must address concerns among voters who backed Trump in 2024 but switched allegiance two years later.

His remarks arrived as Trump continued publicly defending Hegseth, leaving the defence secretary responsible for military policy amid mounting political pressure over the Iran conflict.