Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf challenged President Donald Trump on Wednesday, 4 November 2026, following sweeping Republican losses in the US midterm elections.

He warned Washington of a 'Nightmare' after Democrats won enough seats in Tuesday's vote to take control of both chambers of Congress.

The result is a major setback for Trump's presidency, but the change in congressional leadership will not happen immediately.

The new Congress begins its term on 3 January 2027, leaving Republicans in control of the current Congress until then.

Ghalibaf portrayed the election as a rejection of the US military campaign against Iran. That interpretation reflects Tehran's position, rather than a definitive explanation of why individual Americans voted as they did.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Issues 'Nightmare' Warning

In a post on X, Ghalibaf linked the outcome to both public conscience and household expenses.

'Conscience or the cost of living, Americans said NO TO WAR, and we endorse this message,' he wrote.

He followed with a warning directed at Washington.

'If the US govt betrays their public will to serve international paymasters and blackmailers, it will learn our NO comes with a Nightmare.'

Conscience or the cost of living, Americans said NO TO WAR, and we endorse this message.



If the US govt betrays their public will to serve international paymasters and blackmailers, it will learn our NO comes with a Nightmare. — محمدباقر قالیباف | MB Ghalibaf (@mb_ghalibaf) November 4, 2026

The Iranian official did not identify those he described as paymasters or blackmailers. Nor did he specify what action might follow if the United States launched another strike against Iran.

Reuters reported that his warning concerned the possibility of renewed American attacks. His message did not constitute an announcement of an imminent Iranian military operation.

The war and rising living costs featured prominently in the midterm debate, but voters' motivations were not uniform. Americans chose legislators across hundreds of races, rather than voting directly on a single foreign policy question.

Iran's supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, issued a separate statement on Wednesday to mark the country's National Day of Fighting Global Arrogance. He argued that American military strength and international influence were undergoing irreversible decline.

Khamenei also dismissed hopes that changes between political parties in Washington would end what he described as American hostility towards Iran. These were his political assessments, not independently established conclusions about US power.

Democratic Victories Reshape Trump's Final Two Years

The Democratic victories gave Tehran an opportunity to challenge Trump's foreign policy while exposing the scale of his domestic setback. According to the Associated Press, Democrats flipped Republican-held Senate seats in Texas, Kansas, South Carolina, Ohio, Maine, Iowa and North Carolina.

The party also captured more than two dozen Republican-held House districts, including constituencies that supported Trump in the 2024 presidential election. Democrats had needed a net gain of four Senate seats and three House seats to secure majorities.

Once the incoming Congress takes office in January, Democratic lawmakers will have greater power to block legislation, scrutinise the administration and challenge presidential nominees. For now, Republicans retain control of the outgoing Congress.

Iranian Embassy in India mocks Trump with 'hazardous waste' social media post following Democrats' congressional sweep.



Democrats have secured control of both chambers of the US Congress in the 2026 midterm elections, delivering a major setback to President Donald Trump and his… pic.twitter.com/EmX54gntrB — Moneycontrol (@moneycontrolcom) November 4, 2026

Trump initially sought to distance himself from the results, arguing that his own popularity had not been tested on the ballot.

'I wasn't on the Ballot and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE!' he wrote on Truth Social.

Before the vote, however, he had encouraged his supporters to treat the midterms as though he were standing for election. Speaking to Fox News afterwards, he acknowledged that large campaign rallies had not translated into enough votes for Republican candidates.

'I thought that I could transfer those people into candidates,' Trump said. He also congratulated Democrats on their victory, while resisting the suggestion that the result was a personal defeat.

The president drew a distinction between criticism of the Iran war and the economic costs associated with it. In a Fox News interview, he suggested higher petrol prices had hurt Republicans more than the military campaign itself.

Trump's Red 'Veto' Cap Signals a Legislative Clash

Trump's response also included a photograph of a red baseball cap bearing the word 'Veto', shared on Truth Social. The image suggested confrontation, although the president also expressed willingness to negotiate with Democratic lawmakers.

He separately told Fox News that he would reject legislation he regarded as unreasonable and expected the two parties eventually to negotiate. Those remarks make his willingness to exercise the veto more explicit than the photograph alone.

For Tehran, the midterms offered a chance to claim that American voters had repudiated the war. For Trump, they presented a different political reality: a future Congress led by his opponents, and a presidency facing tougher resistance at home.