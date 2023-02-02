The Galaxy S23 series packs a customised version of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset dubbed the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy. This enhanced version of the already competent SD8 Gen 2 processor power up the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphones.

To those unaware, Taiwanese semiconductor manufacturer TSMC has manufactured the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy. Aside from this, TSMC has also developed Apple's super-efficient A Bionic chips. According to Samsung, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy is the fastest Snapdragon chipset in the world.

.@Qualcomm CEO @cristianoamon is listing tons of reasons why fans will love the new @SamsungMobile Galaxy S23 at #SamsungUnpacked. Here’s one: the #AI inside the #Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy enhances photos and videos in real-time for pro-quality shots — even when it’s dark. pic.twitter.com/UE1hfPCqnN — Snapdragon (@Snapdragon) February 1, 2023

This newfangled chipset is faster compared to the regular Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Moreover, it has a higher clock frequency that ensures a more powerful performance. The chipset's overclocked prime Kryo CPU core runs at 3.36GHz. For comparison, the vanilla Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 has a 3.2GHz clock frequency.

Furthermore, the power-packed processor integrates an Adreno GPU which runs at a higher 719MHz frequency. The standard Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, on the other hand, features a GPU that clocks at 680MHz. Thanks to the overclocked GPU and CPU, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy provides better graphics and faster processing.

As if that weren't enough, the chipset supports real-time ray tracing. It is also more efficient when it comes to handling effects such as motion blur, depth of field, and bloom. In other words, the Galaxy S23 series is ideal for mobile gaming. On the downside, the overclocked CPU could be subject to overheating.

However, the Korean smartphone giant claims the Galaxy S23's NPU is optimised by 40 percent in a bid to strike a perfect balance between performance and power. As a result, the Galaxy S23 delivers an improved battery performance. We will find out if this claim is accurate when some reviews for the Galaxy S23 series will surface online.

Moreover, the new chip comes with the Snapdragon Cognitive ISP. This feature adopts Semantic Segmentation, which is a real-time processing technology. With the help of this technology, the camera on the Galaxy S23 can determine different elements in a picture and optimise them in real-time.

.@SamsungUK’s new Galaxy S23 Series is powered by the #Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy — with accelerated performance⚡️, champion-level gaming 🎮, pro-grade photography 📸, and next-gen connectivity with @Qualcomm_EU FastConnect 🌐, it's fuelling epic experiences. #SamsungUnpacked pic.twitter.com/2ivBHLAw5T — Snapdragon UK (@Snapdragon_UK) February 1, 2023

For instance, this technology enables the camera to automatically get rid of the glare from glasses in a picture. Also, it is worth mentioning here that the Galaxy S23 series trio will be available globally this time around. The devices will be sold even in Europe with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset.