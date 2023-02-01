Samsung is on the verge of unveiling the Galaxy S23 series of smartphones at the impending Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event. However, key details about the next-gen Galaxy S-series flagship smartphones continue to surface online. Notably, the Galaxy S23 lineup comprises the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra.

A myriad of live images, as well as hands-on videos of the Galaxy S23 family, have popped up on the internet. Now, Twitter user Dylan Xitton has shared several live images of the standard Galaxy S23 and the Ultra model. Aside from this, Xitton posted a hands-on video of the Galaxy S23 Ultra to his Twitter account.

Regrettably, the video has now been disabled due to "a report by the copyright owner". Nevertheless, noted tipster Abhishek Yadav also shared another hands-on video of the Ultra model, which was originally published by TikTok user kmcellstore.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra live hands on.

Source: kmcellstore (TikTok) pic.twitter.com/IISLsTSeas — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) January 24, 2023

The video posted by Xitton reveals the design of the Galaxy S23 Ultra in all its glory. It is also worth mentioning here that multiple retail stores have showcased the Galaxy S23 series phones ahead of their official unveiling. The leaked images suggest the Galaxy S23 Ultra will be available in a Phantom Black colour option.

Moreover, the unit seems to be running in Retail Mode. However, it still gives us a glimpse into some new features. The marketing material spotted in the images indicates the phone will sport a 6.8-inch display with a QHD+ resolution. Moreover, it confirms the presence of the long-rumoured 200MP main camera.

Aside from this, the marketing material reveals the S23 Ultra model will house a 12MP ultrawide and a couple of 10MP telephoto lenses on the back. Furthermore, the handset will ship with 256GB and 512GB storage configurations. A robust 5,000mAh battery unit will be powering up the entire system. The Galaxy S23 Ultra will offer S Pen support as well.

Reliable leaker Ice Universe has also shared live images of the Galaxy S23 series trio. The Galaxy S23 is seen in an eye-catching Cotton White shade. Likewise, the Galaxy S23+ is captured in its equally appealing Misty Lilac avatar. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is spotted in its Botanic Green colourway.

Samsung Galaxy S23/S23+/S23 Ultra pic.twitter.com/NFagu1nC8p — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 31, 2023

Ahead of the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event, Samsung has started accepting pre-booking of the Galaxy S23 series smartphones. You can pre-reserve a Galaxy S23 series phone and get up to $100 Samsung Store credit that you can use to purchase accessories.