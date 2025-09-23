A viral prophecy has reignited debate: a South African pastor claims he dreamt Jesus would return on 23-24 September 2025, triggering a wave of speculation and preparation among some Christians.

In recent days, believers and sceptics alike have been discussing the prediction that the Rapture, a Christian eschatological concept about believers being taken up into heaven, will unfold at the end of this month. The claims centre on statements by Pastor Joshua Mhlakela, who says he received a revelation in a dream that Christ would come 'to take my church' on those dates.

This prophecy coincides with Rosh Hashanah, also known as the Jewish Feast of Trumpets, a festival some Christian interpreters associate with end-times symbolism. The notion has spread rapidly online, particularly on TikTok, X (formerly Twitter), and through Christian influencer networks, prompting behaviours ranging from serious preparations to satire.

Who Is Claiming This and What Did They Say

Mhlakela, based in South Africa, is at the centre of these predictions. He appeared on a YouTube interview with Cettwinz TV, where he said he saw Jesus in a vision sitting upon a throne, and that he heard Him 'very loud and clear' proclaiming He would return to Earth on 23 and 24 September 2025.

Mhlakela has reportedly said the revelation came in a dream: supernatural imagery, audible message and the chronological marker tied to those specific dates.

Supporters point to the alignment with Rosh Hashanah (the Feast of Trumpets) as meaningful. In Jewish tradition, this is a holy day involving trumpet/blast (shofar) signalling repentance and renewal.

Some Christian eschatologies see this Jewish festival as symbolically or prophetically significant. Mhlakela's prophecy appears to draw on that tradition.

Theology, Evidence and Why Many Are Doubtful

The Rapture is not a term used in the Bible, but the concept is rooted in passages such as 1 Thessalonians 4:13-17, where believers are described as rising into the air to meet Christ.

Yet mainstream Christian theology also emphasises that 'no one knows the day or the hour', a line in Matthew 24:36 which many cite to argue against date-setting prophecy.

From a factual standpoint, there is no verifiable external evidence, astronomic, scientific, or otherwise, supporting the claim that a supernatural event will occur on those dates. Predictions of end-times have been made many times in history, and none have been realised.

Sceptics note that prophetic expectations tend to surge during times of social anxiety. Social media amplifies the effect: TikTok and X are full of believers urging preparations (selling cars, quitting jobs), as well as critics mocking the idea.

Why This Prophecy Resonates — And What Could Happen

The idea of the Rapture coming now, on 23-24 September, resonates for several reasons:

The convergence with Rosh Hashanah gives prophetic symbolism that appeals to certain Christian traditions.

The vivid nature of Mhlakela's description — dream, audible voice, heavenly throne — gives the prophecy emotional power. Humans often respond to concrete narratives more than abstract theology.

Social media allows rapid dissemination. Once a prophecy goes viral, even those unsure can feel pressure or belief by virtue of seeing many others believe.

What might happen in response? Some believers are reportedly making profound life changes: quitting jobs, giving away their possessions, sharing 'rapture tips'. Some are attempting to interpret time zones and global timing.

Others are urging caution, urging followers to focus on spiritual readiness rather than specific dates. Christian leaders outside Mhlakela's circle are reminding their congregations of biblical warnings against date-setting.

As with past predictions, if nothing extraordinary happens on 23-24 September, many will see this as another prophecy unfulfilled, and the cycle of belief, hope doubt, and reconsideration will likely repeat.