TfL says about 265,000 Oyster photocard customers may have had personal details, including home addresses and security answers, exposed in a data breach detected on 16 November 2026. The authority said unauthorised access may have involved names, contact details and other account information.

The incident follows a separate cyber attack in September 2024, which forced TfL to suspend new photocard applications for more than two months. The latest disruption affects the online system London passengers use to apply for travel concessions.

TfL has taken its photocard website offline while investigations continue and has notified the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO). Customers cannot currently apply for or renew photocards online, but existing cards can still be used for travel.

TfL Data Breach Involves Personal Details and Security Answers

TfL became aware of the problem after customers who already held photocard accounts received unexpected emails asking them to create new accounts. The authority then restricted access to the website as it investigated what had happened.

TfL said the information accessed included email addresses, telephone numbers, home addresses, dates of birth, and security questions and answers. About 265,000 customers may have had account details compromised, although the final extent of the incident remains under investigation.

TfL said its current assessment found no compromise of passwords, bank or payment card details, or customer journey information. It also said the names and dates of birth of children with Zip Oyster cards were not compromised.

That distinction does not mean every category of data associated with Zip Oyster accounts was unaffected. Nor does access to security answers alone establish that another online account was entered.

TfL has advised photocard customers to change their passwords and security questions and answers as a precaution. Customers should also change passwords on other services if they have reused the same information.

The authority has not publicly identified who accessed the data or explained how the incident occurred. Its investigation is continuing, and TfL has not confirmed when the website will reopen.

TfL Data Breach Comes After 2024 Cyber Attack

In September 2024, a separate cyber attack disrupted TfL systems and delayed new applications for concessionary Oyster photocards. The authority contacted about 5,000 customers because some Oyster refund information, potentially including bank details, might have been accessed.

The BBC later reported that data relating to about 10 million people had been stolen in that earlier incident. That figure relates to the 2024 attack and should not be confused with the estimated 265,000 customers affected by the latest breach.

The ICO subsequently took no regulatory action over TfL's handling of the earlier incident. TfL has notified the regulator about the new breach, but that notification is not a finding about the authority's conduct.

Customers needing to renew photocards or discuss journey histories can telephone TfL customer services on 0343 222 1234.

The photocard website remains unavailable, although customers can continue travelling with usable existing cards. TfL has provided no firm date for restoring the affected online services.

'Customers with Oyster photocards can continue to travel and we hope to restore services as quickly as possible,' TfL said.