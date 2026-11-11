Schools in England will be expected to prevent pupils from accessing mobile phones during the school day from September 2027, under government guidance announced on 10 November. Headteachers have said implementing the changes could require additional funding.

The Department for Education said schools would be expected to move beyond policies allowing phones to remain in pupils' bags, provided they are neither seen nor heard. The guidance applies to England and does not introduce a statutory ban across the UK.

Education Secretary Lucy Powell told BBC Breakfast that stronger restrictions could deliver a 'whole-school culture change' and that this was 'what we want to see happening everywhere,' BBC News reported.

Why Keeping Phones Out of Sight Will No Longer Be Enough

Schools will decide how to prevent pupils from accessing phones during the school day. Options include collecting devices on arrival, storing them in secure lockers or lockable pouches, or prohibiting phones on school premises.

In a Commons statement on 10 November, education minister Josh MacAlister said schools could introduce changes before September 2027. Reasonable adjustments and exemptions will remain available for pupils with medical needs and those with special educational needs and disabilities.

Department for Education data showed that 16 per cent of secondary pupils said their school's phone rules were always followed.

MacAlister told MPs that 74 per cent of leaders in schools requiring pupils to hand in their phones reported consistent compliance. The figure was 20 per cent in schools where pupils could keep devices in their bags or blazers.

The guidance expects schools to move beyond policies that allow pupils to keep phones in their bags, provided the devices are neither seen nor heard. It does not prescribe a particular system.

Headteachers Question Who Will Pay

Karl Harrison, headteacher at Burnage Academy for Boys in Manchester, told BBC Breakfast that his school had spent £20,000 (approximately $26,700) on metal detectors and phone pouches.

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of the National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT), said phones could raise safety concerns and distract pupils. He said stronger restrictions would require additional funding and support.

Pepe Di'Iasio, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), questioned whether schools could afford secure storage for every pupil without government funding, according to the BBC.

Asked about costs on BBC Breakfast, Education Secretary Lucy Powell said headteachers could choose arrangements suited to their schools. In Parliament, education minister Josh MacAlister said 39 per cent of secondary schools already operated full restrictions within existing budgets.

Schools Report More Conversation and Fewer Distractions

The Department for Education said the aim was to protect time for learning and face-to-face interaction by keeping devices inaccessible throughout the school day.

At Clayton Hall Academy, pupils in Years 7 to 11 switch off their phones and lock them in individual pouches on arrival. The devices are unlocked at the end of the school day.

Headteacher Caty Reid said pupils were spending more time talking and playing together. Staff had reported stronger classroom engagement, while attendance had improved and incidents of hurtful online behaviour had declined.

Children's Commissioner for England Dame Rachel de Souza welcomed stronger action against disruption, while calling for support to help all headteachers implement the policy.

Different Approaches Across the UK

Other UK administrations are pursuing separate policies. Scotland plans legislation restricting personal phone use in schools, and its consultation remains open until 17 November 2026.

In Wales, the Senedd recently rejected a motion seeking a national statutory classroom ban. The Welsh Government is consulting until 2 December 2026 on guidance that encourages restrictions while preserving schools' flexibility.

Northern Ireland's consultation, launched by Education Minister Paul Givan on 27 August, asks whether legislation should restrict or prohibit pupils' phone use during the school day.