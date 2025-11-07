Thousands of flights across the United States have been cancelled or delayed this week as severe weather and a potential air traffic control shortage threaten to upend the start of the busy holiday travel season.

Major hubs from New York to Los Angeles have been hit hardest, with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ordering airlines to reduce flights by up to 10 per cent due to staffing concerns if Congress fails to avert a government shutdown.

The mass disruption has left passengers stranded at major hubs from New York to Los Angeles, with knock-on effects expected to ripple across global routes.

According to Reuters, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has ordered carriers to scale back flights by up to 10% amid growing concerns about staffing levels at control centres if Congress fails to reach a last-minute deal to avert a government shutdown.

The FAA has warned that reduced operations could extend to major airports, including Chicago O'Hare, Atlanta, and Dallas–Fort Worth.

The order came as a storm system moving across the Midwest and Northeast forced airlines to pre-emptively cancel hundreds of flights, compounding fears of large-scale travel chaos just weeks before Thanksgiving--one of the busiest travel periods in the United States.

Airlines Cut Schedules, Brace For Losses

Major carriers, including Delta Air Lines, American Airlines, and Southwest, have all announced flight reductions and contingency plans.

Delta said it was 'proactively adjusting schedules' in regions forecast to be hit hardest by the storm, while American Airlines has issued travel waivers for affected passengers.

In a statement cited by CNBC, a Delta spokesperson said the airline's priority was 'keeping customers safe and informed amid challenging weather and air traffic conditions.'

Southwest Airlines also told NBC News that it had cancelled more than 700 flights on Thursday alone as part of what it described as 'operational adjustments.'

Industry analysts told The Washington Post that prolonged disruptions could cost airlines millions in revenue.

'Every cancelled flight represents not just lost ticket income but also cascading expenses from rebookings, accommodation, and crew management,' said aviation consultant Henry Harteveldt.

Travellers Express Frustration and Uncertainty

At airports nationwide, weary passengers expressed frustration at the lack of information and long queues at customer service counters.

'I've been here since 6 a.m., and no one can tell me when the next available flight will be,' said one traveller at New York's LaGuardia Airport, speaking to ABC News.

Social media has been flooded with images of crowded terminals and stranded families.

On X (formerly Twitter), one user wrote, 'This is supposed to be a holiday trip home, not an airport sleepover.'

The hashtag #FlightChaos began trending by Thursday afternoon as more travellers vented online.

Travel experts have advised passengers to check flight statuses regularly, use airline apps for rebooking, and avoid checking in luggage when possible to ease mobility during disruptions.

Global Ripple Effects Expected

The fallout from the US cancellations is expected to affect international travel routes as well. According to Bloomberg, airlines operating transatlantic and Asia-Pacific routes have already begun adjusting schedules, warning passengers of possible delays in connecting flights.

British Airways and Virgin Atlantic, which operate multiple daily routes to US cities, told IBTimes UK that they are 'monitoring developments closely.'

A spokesperson for British Airways said that while its operations remained normal, 'the interconnected nature of global aviation means that US disruptions could indirectly affect European flight networks.'

FAA Urges Calm Amid Growing Scrutiny

The FAA, in a statement carried by The New York Times, urged passengers to 'remain patient' as it coordinates with airlines to manage capacity and ensure safety.

The agency also defended its decision to issue early reduction orders, saying it was 'a necessary step to avoid greater disruption if a government shutdown occurs.'

However, critics argue that the timing of the order reflects deeper structural problems in the US air travel system, including outdated infrastructure and chronic underfunding of air traffic operations.

Aviation labour groups have long warned that the FAA's staffing levels are 'barely sustainable' under normal conditions, much less during peak travel seasons.

Turbulence Ahead For Holiday Flyers

With Thanksgiving just three weeks away, airlines are scrambling to restore normal operations. Yet weather forecasts and political uncertainty suggest further turbulence ahead.

Analysts warn that even a brief government shutdown could trigger new waves of cancellations, while severe winter weather threatens to ground flights across the northern states.

As one exhausted passenger told NBC News while waiting in line for rebooking in Chicago, 'You just hope your next flight actually takes off--that's the only Christmas gift we're asking for right now.'