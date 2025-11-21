Life is not good lately for House of Cards alum Kevin Spacey, who admitted that he is currently 'homeless' after being accused of sexual assault in 2017.

Speaking with The Telegraph, the two-time Academy Award winner revealed that he is staying in hotels and Airbnb rentals in Cyprus while waiting for a chance to have his Hollywood comeback.

He was forced to foreclose his Baltimore, Maryland home in 2024 due to loss of income because of the alleged sexual abuses.

'I'm going where the work is. I literally have no home, that's what I'm attempting to explain,' the 66-year-old actor said.

He added that his current accommodation set-up is taking a toll on his finances. 'The costs over these last seven years have been astronomical.'

His current source of income is through performing for his show, Kevin Spacey: Songs & Stories. 'I've had very little coming in and everything going out.'

How Hollywood Turned Its Back On Him

Spacey's life turned upside down when actor Anthony Rapp accused him of sexual misconduct in 2017.

According to Rapp, an intoxicated Spacey made sexual advances on him while at a party in 1986. The accuser was only 14 years old at that time, while Spacey was 27.

Other individuals followed a few weeks after, including Harry Dreyfuss, Richard Dreyfuss' son, and several people working for House of Cards. Filmmaker Tony Montana also accused him of inappropriate sexual advances during that time.

The accusations affected Spacey's work. Netflix decided to halt its supposed Gore Vidal biopic and removed him from the final season of House of Cards. He was also replaced by Christopher Plummer in the 2017 film All the Money in the World by Ridley Scott.

Spacey consistently denied all the allegations of sexual misconduct. He claimed that he could not remember the incident with Rapp, but apologised if he showed an inappropriate behaviour while drunk.

In 2022, he was found not guilty of the lawsuit filed by Rapp, and was acquitted in a separate criminal case in London in 2023.

Throughout the series of sexual abuse allegations, Spacey decided to come out as gay and claimed that he has chosen to live his life as a gay man.

On Returning to Hollywood

Aside from doing variety shows in Cyprus, the actor dabbled in several projects, mostly from small productions led by first-time directors.

Still, he believes that he can still return to Hollywood in the future.

'We are in touch with some extremely powerful people who want to put me back to work,' Spacey shared. 'And that will happen in its right time. But I will also say what I think the industry seems to be waiting for is to be given permission — by someone who is in some position of enormous respect and authority.'

He also claimed that if Hollywood hotshots like Martin Scorsese or Quentin Tarantino call his manager, Evan Lowenstein, 'tomorrow,' his hardships will be over and he can finally resume his career as a Hollywood actor.

'I will be incredibly honoured and delighted when that level of talent picks up the phone,' he added.