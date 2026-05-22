Hooters is undergoing a massive transformation as it works to shed a controversial image that alienated its core demographic. After a recent shake-up at the top, the company is shifting gears to create a more family-friendly vibe while reconnecting with its original concept.

Chief Executive Officer Neil Kiefer has outlined a strategic vision to restore the original beach-themed brand. This move involves abandoning revealing staff uniforms and returning to the menu items that first built Hooters' reputation.

Why Reclaiming The Brand Cost A Bankruptcy Filing

The founders sold their intellectual property to private equity firms in 2001. Kiefer stated this transition allowed the enterprise to deviate 'further and further away from what the brand and the concept stood for'.

Hooters of America faced financial pitfalls during the 2008 recession and the global pandemic. They eventually filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, allowing the founding partners to repurchase the intellectual property in autumn 2025.

The executives acquired approximately 140 locations to 're-Hooterize,' according to The New York Times. 'It wasn't so much a monetary thing,' Kiefer explained. 'It was more like, wait a minute, we created this brand. We hate to see what they've done to it. We need to try to improve it.'

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Ditching the Thongs and Bringing Back the Original Recipe

When the new leadership team took over, they realised the temporary managers had really gone off track. For starters, they found that the franchise locations weren't even using the right signature sauce anymore.

Returning to the basics was a primary goal. 'They didn't use the appropriate sauce,' Kiefer stated, noting that about 70 percent of their food products require it.

The second problem centred on waitress uniforms. 'The second thing was they had changed the uniforms of the girls and put them in almost what appeared to be a thong,' Kiefer remarked. 'And that was never the intention when this concept started.'

The chain originally featured servers in dolphin running shorts, suited to a beach aesthetic. Over the last 15 years, a more sexualised version emerged. 'That chased away a lot of customers,' Kiefer noted.

The company is now enforcing properly fitted shorts. 'There's nothing wrong with a pair of shorts if fitted properly,' he stated. 'But I think in a dining place, there is something wrong [if] they're in a thong type of uniform.'

How Reporters Highlighted The Complex Family Dynamic

The brand faced legal hurdles, including a 1997 settlement regarding sex-based hiring and an unsuccessful 2011 lawsuit attempting to ban minors in California. A 21 May report highlighted the dual nature of current operations.

Reporters observed a New Jersey location serving a middle school baseball team and children from a dance recital. The same venue promoted a 'Kids Eat Free' Saturday special while occasionally hosting bikini nights.

Despite centralising servers and publishing bikini calendars, Kiefer insisted the restaurants always maintained a family-friendly atmosphere. 'If you've ever been to a Hooters in Chicago or in Tampa Bay or in South Florida, you're going to see tons of families, tons of children,' he said.

Hooters is rebranding to be more ‘family-friendly’



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Rebuilding Trust With Communities And Boosting Regional Sales

The company name stems from a Steve Martin joke, which Kiefer described as acceptable humour at the time. He acknowledged the brand became oversexualised in recent decades.

Stores in Florida and Chicago operating under the original framework are experiencing increased sales. Executives are repairing the brand reputationto ensure stability.

'Just trying to make it more friendly to everybody. No one's going to be insulted,' Kiefer added. Reversing years of controversial operational decisions requires effort. 'We're having success, but it's a long road to climb out of it,' he concluded.