Starbucks is cutting around 300 corporate jobs in the United States and shutting a string of regional offices this year, the coffee chain confirmed on Tuesday, as it pushes ahead with a major turnaround plan under its new chief executive. The latest Starbucks layoffs will fall on support teams rather than baristas or store staff, and will be accompanied by a review of the company's international corporate structure.

The news follows a bruising year of restructuring at Starbucks, which has been trying to simplify its business and strip out costs while reassuring investors that its global café network remains the core of the brand. In 2023, the company cut 2,000 corporate roles and shut hundreds of stores across the US, Canada and Europe, a move that rattled long-serving employees but was pitched as necessary to rebuild growth.

Turnaround Strategy Moves Further Up the Chain

This new wave of Starbucks job cuts is aimed squarely at back-office functions. The company said the 300 positions are primarily in marketing, human resources and supply chain management, areas that typically sit far from the espresso machines but shape how quickly the business can move.

Nobody in Starbucks' coffeehouses is affected by this round of layoffs, executives have insisted, and there is no immediate impact on international corporate staff, though a wider review of global structures is now under way. That qualifier alone is likely to unsettle overseas offices, where workers will be reading the small print and wondering how long the 'for now' will last.

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Alongside the redundancies, Starbucks is closing what it calls underused offices in Atlanta, Dallas, Chicago and several other US cities. The company has not released a full list but is effectively shrinking its physical corporate footprint to match a leaner organisational chart. Staff tied to those locations will either be laid off or asked to relocate, depending on their role.

Starbucks estimates the changes will result in about $400 million in restructuring charges, including $120 million in separation benefits for departing employees. These figures are not trivial and underscore how serious the company is about resetting its cost base while trying to keep public focus on store refurbishments and new drinks rather than severance cheques.

The architect of this reset is chairman and chief executive Brian Niccol, who joined Starbucks in 2024 with a blunt mandate to simplify operations and reignite growth. Niccol has argued that too much bureaucracy had crept into the corporate ranks, slowing decision-making and diluting accountability. Now, he is effectively betting that a smaller, more concentrated headquarters operation can support a more ambitious shop-floor agenda.

Starbucks is laying off 300 U.S. workers and closing several regional corporate offices in the latest move by Chief Executive Brian Niccol to turn the coffee chain around https://t.co/YVUM5Ezvki — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) May 15, 2026

Starbucks Layoffs Contrast With Investments in Stores

The Starbucks layoffs sit alongside a very different story at store level. While office roles are being trimmed, the company is spending heavily on its cafés, which it sees as the real engine of future growth.

Starbucks plans to redesign 1,000 US outlets this year, giving them what it describes as a 'cosier, more comfortable feel.' That means more emphasis on seating and ambience at a time when many fast-food operators are stripping back physical spaces in favour of drive-through and delivery. Starbucks, for all the spreadsheets being pored over at head office, still wants to sell itself as a place to linger.

The chain is also hiring more baristas to speed up service at peak times, an unglamorous but telling signal. The company has had to navigate persistent complaints in recent years about slow queues, confusing mobile orders and staff burnout. Reinforcing staffing where it is most visible to customers is a neat way to show that, whatever pain is being felt in corporate corridors, the café experience is not being sacrificed.

Niccol told investors last month that the simplified structure was already helping Starbucks innovate more quickly. The numbers he presented backed him up, at least for now. In the January to March quarter, US same-store sales measuring outlets open at least a year jumped 7%. It was enough for Niccol to declare the period 'the turn in our turnaround' and to frame the current phase as making those gains 'repeatable and durable.'

That is the corporate story. The human story is rougher round the edges. Hundreds of people who once helped build Starbucks' marketing campaigns, manage its HR policies or co-ordinate its supply chains are now being told their roles no longer fit a 'healthy cost structure.' Some will land elsewhere in the company, but many will not, and their prospects are reduced to a line item in a restructuring charge.

There is, as yet, no suggestion from Starbucks that frontline store workers will be drawn into this round of cuts, and unions and campaigners will be watching carefully for any sign of that changing. For now, the company is trying to hold two competing narratives in tension: a sharper, slimmer corporate machine on one hand, and on the other a promise of warmer, better-staffed coffee shops where customers are meant to feel more at home than ever.

Nothing in the company's recent statements suggests the restructuring programme is over, and there has been no confirmation of how far the review of international operations will go, so the latest figures should be taken with a grain of salt until Starbucks sets out a fuller roadmap.