Nicole Kidman stepped out in New York in late April to promote her new series Margo's Got Money Troubles, with the 58-year-old appearing in a sheer Schiaparelli gown, no wedding ring in sight, months after confirming her divorce from Keith Urban following 20 years of marriage. The high-fashion look, part of what insiders describe as a new 'punk rock aesthetic,' has been seized on by those close to the actress as a signal of how Kidman and Urban are navigating life on opposite sides of a very public split.

The former couple announced their separation in September and finalised their divorce on 6 January, bringing to an end a two-decade relationship that produced two daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15. The legal uncoupling itself was brisk and relatively discreet by Hollywood standards, but the aftermath has been anything but invisible, particularly where Kidman is concerned. Her wardrobe, of all things, has become the unofficial running commentary on what this new chapter might look like.

A 'Punk Rock' Rebrand

The New York appearance made headlines less for the Margo's Got Money Troubles press push than for the dress itself, which leaned into what fashion watchers have dubbed the 'n---- dress' trend of ultra-sheer, barely-there eveningwear. According to one source quoted by OK!, that is very much the point.

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'Nicole is using fashion as a form of expression right now – the bolder, more daring looks feel like a conscious statement of autonomy, almost as if she is reclaiming her identity on her own terms with a punk rock-type, edgier aesthetic after the end of a long marriage,' the insider said.

It is an interpretation that has quickly hardened into a narrative: that Kidman, newly single, is not simply moving on, but making sure Urban sees it. Another source suggested there was a pointed quality to her recent style choices, describing 'a kind of defiant energy, as though she is signalling not just that she has moved on, but that she is thriving in a way that is impossible to ignore.'

In the same breath, that insider added a line that will generate a wave of gossip headlines: 'And she looks great, which is also rubbing Keith's face in what he is missing by not being with her anymore.' Whether that is fair is known only to the two people in the marriage. Urban has not commented publicly on her post-divorce image shift, and there is no evidence beyond anonymous briefings that her wardrobe is in any way directed at him.

It is, however, hard to miss the contrast. For much of their marriage, Kidman and Urban projected a careful blend of red-carpet elegance and country-pop domesticity. The sheer Schiaparelli look, the harder edges and the willingness to lean into a more provocative silhouette all suggest a woman deliberately rewriting how she is seen, even if the motives behind that are being speculated on from the outside.

Life After Keith Urban

Away from the gowns and the divorce papers, Kidman's schedule looks as crowded as ever. She is currently starring in the crime series Scarpetta alongside fellow Australian actor Simon Baker, with reports highlighting what has been described as 'strong chemistry' between the pair.

That has inevitably led to speculation about whether anything might be happening off-screen, though neither Kidman nor Baker has addressed the rumours publicly. Without their confirmation, talk of a romance remains firmly in the realm of unverified gossip and should be treated as such.

Professionally, the run of projects fits with the picture painted by those around her: a woman using work as both distraction and reinvention. Personally, the story is more complicated, and arguably more revealing than any red-carpet pose.

Speaking at a University of San Francisco lecture series, Kidman recently disclosed that she is training to become an end-of-life doula, supporting people and families through the final stages of life. She linked the decision directly to the death of her mother, Janelle Ann Kidman, who died in September 2024 aged 84.

'It might sound a bit strange,' Kidman told the audience, reflecting on the experience. She went on to explain that as her mother was dying, 'she was lonely, and there was only so much the family could provide.' It is a quietly stark admission, hinting at the limits of fame, money and even close-knit family when confronted with mortality.

Sources close to the actress say her mother's death has profoundly shaped her current outlook, bleeding into both personal and professional choices. One insider described 'a period of deep transformation,' with Kidman 'channelling grief into something meaningful, while also embracing change in how she presents herself to the world. The two things are happening side by side.'

That dual track was visible in January at the Palm Springs International Film Festival, where she accepted recognition for her role in Babygirl and used the moment to underline the importance of family, dedicating tributes and awards to her parents. The glamour, once again, sat right alongside something rawer.

Crime writer Patricia Cornwell reveals 'electric' encounter with Nicole Kidman, a disturbing offer to cook human flesh... and the insulting question she's always asked https://t.co/IqXAIMFXli — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) May 3, 2026

Those around her see a through-line rather than a contradiction. 'There is a striking sense of self-assurance in the way she is presenting herself at the moment,' one source said, pointing to her bold fashion, range of projects and newly personal pursuits. To them, the divorce from Urban, the public reinvention and the private reckoning with loss are not separate stories, but different expressions of the same thing: a woman, midway through life, making a decisive choice about who she wants to be seen as next.

Nothing about Kidman's future relationships, with Urban or anyone else, is confirmed, and much of the current speculation relies on unnamed insiders rather than on-the-record evidence, so all of it should be taken with a grain of salt. What can be seen, in plain sight, is a star leaning into a reinvention that feels as much about survival as it does about style.