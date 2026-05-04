Speculation regarding Manon Bannerman's future with the global girl group KATSEYE has reached a fever pitch this week, as the Swiss-born singer continues to secure solo brand deals while remaining absent from group activities.

Despite HYBE x Geffen's official stance that the star is on a temporary health-related status, a growing body of evidence, including high-profile solo brand deals and recent podcast revelations, suggests a permanent shift in her career trajectory. Is she really officially out of the group?

Manon's Deals Fuel KATSEYE Exit Rumors

The primary catalyst for the recent surge in speculation is Manon's increasing portfolio of solo ventures. While her bandmates have been occupied with group promotions for their upcoming EP WILD. As reported by PopRant, Manon has continued to remain in the public eye despite a hiatus. Recently, Manon appeared in a campaign post by Tommy Hilfiger alongside Formula 1 driver Sergio Pérez.

She also reportedly has upcoming collaborations with Ray-Ban. Meanwhile, NYX Cosmetics has allegedly teased a potential partnership with her, and Coach featured her on its social media after she was seen wearing one of the brand's luxury bags at Coachella.

Manon's recent activities have led many fans to believe she is building a solo brand identity outside the KATSEYE umbrella.

Read more Manon Not Returning to KATSEYE? Megan and Lara Unfollowed Harry Daniels After Shocking Manon 'Tea' Manon Not Returning to KATSEYE? Megan and Lara Unfollowed Harry Daniels After Shocking Manon 'Tea'

Previous Manon's Exit 'Tea' Revealed on Podcast

Furthermore, this speculation is being fueled by last week's major 'tea', which is about Manon's exit from the group. In multiple episodes on the Just Trish Podcast, hosts Trisha Paytas and Oscar Gracey cited influencer Harry Daniels as the source of the information. During the conversation, the hosts suggest a permanent departure for the girl group's sixth member.

Gracey mentions 'Daniels gave us so much tea, too. We can't even repeat it, I guess. But finding out the Katseye tea with Manon, I feel like...so relieved.' Paytas said that Daniels 'has so many inside teas,' a comment that ignited the speculation about Manon's departure from the group.

In another episode, Gracey tried to clarify, saying, 'I don't know if she's going to come back. I don't know the fate. Harry doesn't even know that tea,' he said.

Paytas, however, countered, 'No, she's not coming back. Well, we know from Harry,' framing Daniels as the source of the claim. She added, 'He's telling everyone. Tana's like, "He told me. We were in a corner at a birthday party."'

Is Manon Officially Out of KATSEYE?

Amid the growing wave of rumours, a prominent KATSEYE leak account—known for sharing updates about the group since Manon's hiatus—claimed on X that management had already set a date to announce her departure.

In a video posted by Pattypopculture citing the account, it was alleged that 'her contract was up on April 30, so they were going to announce her official departure on May 1 or within the first week of May.'

Further fuelling speculation, a report by The Cut on the 2026 Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix noted that Manon was among the celebrities in attendance, identifying her as a former KATSEYE member. 'Manon (formerly of Katseye) mixed a little business with pleasure and did a Hot Lap with Mexican driver Checo Pérez for a Tommy Hilfiger ad,' the outlet wrote.

It remains unclear whether this was an editorial error or based on official information, as of writing, KATSEYE's management has yet to release any statement regarding Manon's status in the group.