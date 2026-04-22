Rebel Wilson has come under renewed scrutiny in court proceedings connected to her film The Deb, with testimony revealing that members of a crisis public relations firm allegedly described her as 'f—ing nuts' during internal communications about the case.

According to evidence presented in an Australian Federal Court, Wilson had worked with a crisis PR agency as part of the wider fallout surrounding disputes over the film's production and promotion. The case centres on defamation claims involving actress Charlotte MacInnes and producer Amanda Ghost, with allegations that social media posts and related material damaged reputations during the ongoing dispute, per Guardian.

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MacInnes has rejected these claims, arguing that she has instead been damaged by suggestions that she retracted her alleged remarks in return for a lead acting role and a recording contract.

Her lawyer, Sue Chrysantou SC, told the court that the accusation amounted to a serious and harmful claim, describing it as 'a malignant allegation against my client that she sold the allegation of sexual harassment in exchange for her own professional and commercial benefit.'

PR Firm Messages Revealed In Court

Court evidence heard in Sydney alleges that Rebel Wilson instructed The Agency Group to create and publish a series of websites as part of a crisis management strategy, in which she has consistently denied being involved.

Former employee Katie Case told the Federal Court that Wilson became a client of the PR firm in July 2024, after the alleged complaint by Charlotte MacInnes, and that she was later directed by senior staff to work on material for what was described as a potentially aggressive 'take-down' website intended for use in ongoing legal disputes.

Court documents reportedly included text messages between PR agency staff that reportedly contained strong internal criticism of Wilson. In one exchange, Wilson was referred to as 'f—ing nuts' in a text message sent by The Agency Group's staff. Case said she was given a drafted document to edit without knowing its origin, and later discovered metadata linking it to Wilson's company.

Case also told the court she had never met or spoken directly with Wilson, and acknowledged that the document could have been altered by others before reaching her.

According to The Guardian, the same evidence outlined discussions about creating and managing online content related to Amanda Ghost, including websites that were allegedly intended to challenge or discredit claims made during the legal conflict. Wilson has denied any involvement in commissioning or directing such material.

Dispute Tied To The Deb Production

The legal battle stems from tensions surrounding The Deb, Wilson's directorial debut, which has been at the centre of multiple lawsuits and defamation claims. The case involves competing accounts over alleged misconduct, reputational harm, and public statements made during and after production, per Reuters.

According to a Page Six report, the actress is accused by opposing parties of making damaging claims about those involved in the film, while her legal team argues she was responding to concerns raised during production. The dispute has since expanded into a legal and media battle involving multiple parties linked to the project.

David Sibtain SC, Wilson's lawyer, told the court, 'The websites are a distraction. They are not really about the critical issue in this case ... [which] is that Ms MacInnes did in fact make a complaint to Ms Wilson,' as shared by The Guardian.

Ongoing Court Case In Australia

Wilson has denied directing or authorising any smear campaign or defamatory material. Her representatives maintain that she did not instruct the creation of websites or online content targeting Amanda Ghost or any other parties involved in the dispute.

The trial is ongoing in Australia and is expected to continue examining internal communications, PR strategies, and competing accounts from those involved in producing The Deb. The case remains part of a set of legal actions connected to the film.