A Michigan animal welfare charity that cares for more than 2,500 homeless animals a year has been forced to rename its upcoming fundraiser after receiving a legal warning from the organisers of the Coachella music festival, according to Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit.

The shelter said its planned 'Pawchella' event in Dearborn will still go ahead on 13 June 2026, but under a different name following a cease-and-desist letter over trademark concerns.

The shelter's annual event has been running for several years and is designed to raise funds for medical care, food, and adoption services for thousands of dogs and cats that pass through its care system each year.

Shelter Drops 'Pawchella' After Coachella Trademark Warning

Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit said it was unaware that the 'Chella' suffix was protected by trademark when it named the event 'Pawchella.' Once the company behind Coachella sent a cease-and-desist letter, the shelter moved quickly to change the branding to avoid a legal dispute.

Cory Keller, the shelter's president and chief executive, said the organisation acted immediately once it understood the issue. He said, 'We had no idea of the trademark and never had any intention of infringing on it.' He added that the event would still go ahead as planned and remain focused on supporting animals in need.

The fundraiser, held at the MaryAnn Wright Animal Adoption and Education Centre in Dearborn, will run from noon to 8pm and is expected to feature live music, food stalls, raffles, and a range of activities for families and pet owners.

While the name has changed, organisers say the purpose remains the same: raising essential funds for the shelter's day-to-day operations.

Pawchella Fundraiser Still Aims To Support 2,500 Animals

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Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit, founded in 1996, says it cares for more than 2,500 homeless animals every year, providing veterinary treatment, shelter, and rehoming services. Events like the renamed 'Pawchella' are a major source of funding for that work.

Despite the branding dispute, the event is still expected to draw a large crowd.

Organisers have confirmed performances from eight local bands, alongside more than 70 vendors, food stands, a beer garden, and family-focused attractions. Dogs will also be part of the day, with activities such as dock diving and a designated 'Wag Zone' for pets and owners.

A cash raffle will also be held, with prizes including gift cards worth up to £1,990 ($2,500). Tickets cost £4 ($5) and double as entry to the event, with the draw scheduled for 7pm.

The shelter said proceeds will go into its general operations fund, covering food, medical care, and adoption services. For staff, the stakes are practical rather than symbolic. Each event helps keep the doors open for animals waiting to be rehomed.

Coachella's Strict Trademark Approach Raises Questions

Coachella's organisers have a history of taking legal action against events that use names ending in '-chella,' saying they need to protect their trademark. In the past, this has affected a range of community festivals, charity events, and commercial promotions, many of which changed their names after receiving legal warnings.

Some people support this, saying it helps protect the brand and avoids confusion. Others argue it is too strict, especially when small local events that are not competing with the festival get caught up in it.

In Dearborn, the animal shelter decided not to challenge the warning and simply renamed its event. Coachella's organisers did not respond to requests for comment.

For Friends for Animals, the focus is now on getting people to show up in June and support the shelter's work. The event will still go ahead, just without the original name that linked it to the famous music festival.