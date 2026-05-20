Red Lobster has confirmed that its oldest continuously operating restaurant, in Tallahassee, Florida, will close on Sunday 24 May, bringing a 56‑year run at the site to an end as the seafood chain continues to slim down following bankruptcy and years of financial strain.

The Tallahassee branch, which opened in 1970 and survived a major round of closures during the company's Chapter 11 restructuring, has now been caught by a fresh review of the estate, as Red Lobster reshapes its menu, lease commitments and footprint around what it regards as its strongest locations.

Red Lobster Tallahassee Closure Ends A Piece Of Chain's History

The Tallahassee restaurant has held a particular place in Red Lobster's story. A supervisor at the site, Kaiya Davis, told ABC News it was the longest continuously operating Red Lobster, and corporate spokespeople have echoed that sense of heritage in their public statements.

'This restaurant holds a special place in Red Lobster's history and has been a meaningful part of the community for decades. We're grateful to the guests and team members who have supported it over the years,' a company representative told US outlets.

The official line is that the Tallahassee closure is not about sentiment, but spreadsheets. 'As part of the normal course of business, Red Lobster continuously evaluates restaurant performance and lease terms and may, from time to time, choose to close or relocate select restaurants. This decision reflects individual business circumstances specific to this location,' the spokesperson said.

Inside the four walls, the story has been more personal. One long‑serving staff member, head grillmaster Horace Williams, told the Tallahassee Democrat he had worked at the restaurant for more than 40 years. 'I have cooked over a hundred meals a day, sometimes 150,' he said, adding that he took pride in making every plate look 'presentable' enough that he would happily eat it himself.

A Nostalgic Farewell To A 1970s Red Lobster Time Capsule

The Tallahassee branch also turned into a kind of living museum of American casual dining. When it opened in 1970, contemporary newspaper adverts promised that the 'food is outstanding and the atmosphere is informal.'

Menu prices from that era now read like artefacts from another age. Shrimp Creole en Casserole was listed at $1.95 (£1.46), Baked Oysters à la Red Lobster at $1.85 (£1.38), and a steak‑and‑lobster platter at $3.55 (£2.65).

Today, a Surf and Turf at many locations costs in the region of $50 (£37.34), depending on where a diner lives.

The restaurant even got its own mini‑comeback arc. After a period of shortened hours and staffing problems, it held a grand reopening in 2024. Then‑general manager Nicholas Southerland urged locals to give the place another shot, telling the Democrat that 'things have changed; give us a chance.'

He said he wanted the business to become 'a staple for another 54 years' and described it as a place where the community deserved to 'come and enjoy and be able to just spend time together.'

Southerland credited 'leadership' for keeping Tallahassee open while other Red Lobsters were shuttered nationally. 'If your leadership isn't right, then you're not going to stay open,' he argued, explaining that the store had made changes to support employee and customer satisfaction and planned to spotlight 'wild caught' seafood on an updated menu.

Red Lobster Tallahassee Closure Follows Bankruptcy And Costly Shrimp Gamble

The news came after a turbulent period for Red Lobster as a whole. The chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in May 2024, with court papers citing estimated assets and liabilities in the range of $1 billion (£750 million) to $10 billion (£7.47 billion).

It told the court it wanted to pursue 'operational improvements' and sell substantially all of its assets to an entity controlled by existing lenders, while keeping restaurants open during the restructuring.

Central to its financial woes was a misjudged $20 (£14.94) 'Endless Shrimp' promotion launched in 2023. The deal proved so popular that it reportedly drove an $11 million (£8.22 million) loss in a single quarter and, according to CNN's reporting, contributed directly to the collapse in 2023 traffic once the offer was made permanent in June of that year.

Red Lobster later said the chain had booked an $11 million (£8.22 million) loss from the promotion in the third quarter of 2023.

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By April 2024, the company had announced the closure of at least 48 US locations.

Thai Union Group, a seafood supplier which had held a stake in Red Lobster since 2021, then exited the investment, citing what it called 'negative financial contributions' to its own business.

In September 2024, a judge approved Red Lobster's plan to exit bankruptcy, and the company tried to lean into the drama with a self‑deprecating advert for a new, more restrained 'SpendLESS Shrimp' deal.

It also brought in rapper Flavor Flav, who made headlines after ordering the entire menu in a show of support and later fronted a limited‑time offering dubbed 'Flavor Flav's Faves.'

Red Lobster Tallahassee Closure Exposes Limits Of Chain's Post‑Bankruptcy Revival Plan

The Tallahassee closure lands at a time when Red Lobster is still trying to coax customers back and persuade them it has a future. New chief executive Damola Adamolekun has framed the strategy as an attempt to make the chain one of the 'two or three restaurants' that diners pick as their favourites, telling Good Morning America in 2025 that the brand had to 'differentiate' itself.

Even so, the decision to close a flagship, longest‑running restaurant underlines how far the chain is prepared to go in pruning its estate. According to its website, Red Lobster still operates more than 500 locations.

The Tallahassee Red Lobster first opened in 1970 and went on to become the brand's longest‑running location.

It outlasted waves of closures, including at least 48 restaurants shut across the United States in 2024, and even survived a period of reduced hours and staff shortages that forced a temporary scaling back before a grand reopening that year.