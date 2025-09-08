Sabrina Carpenter stole the spotlight at the 2025 MTV VMAs with a mesmerizing tribute to Britney Spears. Performing her new single 'Tears', Carpenter emerged from a manhole in a retro, sparkly fringe minidress, soon revealing a matching fringe bra as fake rain drenched her, recalling Spears' iconic 'Within a Dream' tour. She completed the look with black satin Stuart Weitzman heels and nylons, her curtain bangs and tight '80s curls adding to the nostalgic effect. Carpenter also made a bold statement for trans rights, dancing with RuPaul's Drag Race stars while holding signs reading 'Protect Trans Rights', blending artistry with activism and celebrating pop royalty in one unforgettable performance.

The 2025 MTV VMAs in New York saw major wins for Sabrina Carpenter, Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga. Carpenter, nominated in eight categories, picked up three awards including Album of the Year for 'Short n' Sweet', Best Pop Artist, and Visual Effects for 'Manchild'. Ariana Grande also won three awards, while Lady Gaga led with four, including Artist of the Year, beating Taylor Swift and Beyoncé. Taylor Swift remains the most decorated solo artist with 30 VMAs, followed by Beyoncé with 26. The night celebrated female pop stars' dominance, showing how Carpenter continues to rise alongside established icons.

Sabrina Carpenter's performance at the VMAs cemented her status as a fearless pop innovator. Her Spears-inspired tribute combined glamour, activism and high-energy showmanship, leaving fans captivated and social media buzzing. Carpenter is proving she can honour the past while shaping the future of pop culture.