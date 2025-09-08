Ariana Grande returned to the 2025 MTV VMAs in spectacular fashion, dazzling fans with multiple awards, stunning outfits, and heartfelt speeches thanking her 'therapists and gay people', proving she's back to dominate both music and the red carpet.

A Triumphant Return To The VMAs

Ariana Grande's comeback at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards was nothing short of spectacular. After a five-year hiatus from the show, the singer arrived at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, radiating glamour and confidence.

Sporting a custom Fendi gown, Grande instantly became the centre of attention, with celebrity stylist Law Roach sharing a sneak peek of her ensemble on Instagram minutes before she hit the red carpet.

Fans erupted online, calling her arrival 'a pop culture moment worthy of its own award'.

Her appearance signalled that Grande was here not just to participate, but to dominate.

Ariana Grande's Award-Winning Moments And Heartfelt Thanks

Grande's night was filled with career-defining victories. She took home three prestigious awards: Video of the Year, Best Pop Song, and Best Long Form Video for her epic short film 'Brighter Days Ahead'.

In accepting Video of the Year alongside co-director Christian Breslauer, she thanked her fans for their unwavering support and specifically mentioned her 'therapists and gay people', sparking a flurry of viral reactions across social media.

Later, receiving the Best Pop Song award, Grande delivered a whirlwind of gratitude, naming every collaborator and emphasising the collective effort behind her artistry.

Her speeches showcased a combination of humour, humility, and heartfelt appreciation, cementing her status as one of the night's most beloved performers.

ariana grande does NOT play about crediting and thanking EVERY SINGLE PERSON THAT HAS WORKED WITH HER 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 this is crazy i'm screaming pic.twitter.com/UXmXT1afoS — ໊ (@dieforyous) September 8, 2025

Red Carpet Royalty: Best Looks of the Night

Ariana Grande's fashion statements matched her musical triumphs. She stunned in multiple outfits, from a black-and-white Steve O Smith gown to a white Givenchy minidress with matching pumps.

Her most talked-about look, however, was a pale-pink minidress reminiscent of Glinda the Good, complete with a voluminous tulle skirt, cinched bodice, and sky-high pointed-toe pumps.

Grande's slicked-back strawberry-blonde bun and flawless rosy makeup completed the fairy-tale aesthetic.

Her red carpet presence and costume changes not only earned admiration from fashion critics but also sparked conversations on X and Instagram about her influence on upcoming trends.

Fans praised her attention to detail and dedication to crediting every team member involved in her projects, solidifying her reputation as both a perfectionist and a gracious icon.

A Cultural Moment That Resonates

Beyond the trophies and the gowns, Grande's 2025 VMAs performance highlighted the enduring power of her artistry.

'Brighter Days Ahead' is more than a music video—it's a visual journey exploring memory, healing, and self-discovery, drawing inspiration from 'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind'.

By blending cinematic storytelling with chart-topping music, Grande elevated the VMA stage from a simple awards ceremony to a platform for cultural storytelling.

The internet responded immediately, with fans flooding social media with admiration for her professionalism, artistry, and openness during her speeches.

The event proved that Grande is not only back but in full command of her creative narrative.