The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards are set to air tonight, Sunday, 14 September, at 8:00 PM Eastern Time / 5:00 PM Pacific Time. The ceremony will be broadcast live from the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze. The event will be available for viewing on CBS and streaming via Paramount+, with red carpet coverage beginning at 7:00 PM Eastern Time.

Predictions: Who Will Win

Several series are expected to dominate the 2025 Emmys. Apple TV+'s Severance leads with 27 nominations, followed closely by HBO Max's The Penguin with 24, and The Studio and The White Lotus, each with 23 nominations. As reported by CNN Entertainment, winners of last weekend's Creative Arts Emmys could offer clues for tonight's outcomes, with The Studio winning nine awards, The Penguin eight, and Severance six.

Best Drama Series:

Apple TV+'s Severance leads this year's nominations with 27 nods, making it a strong contender for Best Drama Series. The show has been praised for its unique storytelling and strong performances.

Best Comedy Series:

The Studio, also from Apple TV+, has garnered 23 nominations and has already won 9 Emmys, positioning it as a top contender for Best Comedy Series.

Best Actor in a Drama:

Noah Wyle is a sentimental favourite for Best Actor in a Drama for his role in HBO's The Pitt. This could mark his first Emmy win after five previous nominations.

Best Actress in a Drama:

Britt Lower is anticipated to win Best Actress in a Drama for her performance in Severance.

Best Actor in a Comedy:

Seth Rogen is expected to win Best Actor in a Comedy for his role in The Studio.

Best Actress in a Comedy:

Jean Smart is favoured to win her fourth Emmy for her role in Hacks.

Who Might Lose

Despite strong performances, some nominees may not secure wins. Andor (Disney+) and The Bear (FX) are notable contenders that could fall short in their respective categories.

Notable Snubs

Several acclaimed performances were unexpectedly overlooked by the Television Academy this year, drawing attention from critics and fans.

Dichen Lachman in Severance

Dichen Lachman earned praise for her nuanced role in Apple TV+'s Severance. Despite the series' multiple nominations, Lachman was not recognised in the acting categories, with some analysts noting her performance may have been overshadowed by the ensemble cast.

As reported by The Guardian, Lachman's omission has sparked discussions about the challenges faced by supporting actors in ensemble-driven series.

Diego Luna in Andor

Diego Luna's portrayal of Cassian Andor in Disney+'s Andor received critical acclaim for its depth and complexity. However, he was not nominated, highlighting the ongoing challenges for sci-fi and fantasy series in securing Emmy recognition.

Renée Zellweger in Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

Renée Zellweger, reprising her iconic role in Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, was widely expected to earn a nomination. Her absence marks one of the most surprising omissions of 2025, despite praise for bringing charm and emotional resonance to the film.

These snubs reflect broader discussions about how the Emmy Awards balance critical acclaim, popularity, and industry campaigning when selecting nominees.