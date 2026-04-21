A new UK poll has found that a significant majority of Britons oppose Prince Harry and Meghan Markle using their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles for commercial purposes, reigniting debate over royal branding six years after the couple stepped back from royal duties in a move widely known as 'Megxit'.

Six years on from their departure from senior royal duties, Harry and Meghan remain at the centre of discussions about the monarchy's modern role. Their titles, retained under the 2020 agreement with Buckingham Palace, continue to provoke scrutiny whenever linked to profit-making ventures.

Strong Opposition to Sussex Title Commercial Use

The Mail on Sunday survey results indicate that around 61% of UK adults oppose Harry and Meghan using their Sussex titles in connection with profit-making ventures. When excluding undecided respondents, opposition rises to approximately four in five Britons, highlighting the strength of public sentiment on the issue.

Only a small minority of around 16% of respondents expressed support for the couple continuing to use their royal-linked titles in commercial or branding contexts.

The findings reflect continued public sensitivity in the UK around the commercial use of royal identity, particularly among former senior members of the Royal Family.

The poll, which was reported by the Daily Mail, was conducted among roughly 2,000 adults and forms part of ongoing UK-wide research into attitudes towards the monarchy and its modern role in public life.

'Megxit' Agreement Continues to Shape Debate

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from senior royal duties in January 2020, a decision that became known globally as 'Megxit'. The arrangement allowed the couple to retain their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles while ending their roles as working members of the Royal Family.

Under the terms of their departure agreement with Buckingham Palace, the couple ceased performing official royal duties and agreed to limit the use of royal branding in commercial activities.

Since then, the couple have built independent careers based in the United States, involving media production, public speaking engagements and charitable work.

The Sussex titles remain formally in place, but their use has continued to generate discussion in the UK, particularly in relation to commercial activity linked to their public profiles.

Read more Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Australia Tour Branded A 'Shameless Circus' Designed To Use Monarchy As Cash Machine Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Australia Tour Branded A 'Shameless Circus' Designed To Use Monarchy As Cash Machine

Royal Branding Under Scrutiny

The latest polling has renewed scrutiny over how former royals use their titles in business and media ventures. Critics argue that continued association with the Sussex title provides an advantage in global commercial markets and risks blurring the distinction between public service and private enterprise.

The couple's supporters, however, maintain that Harry and Meghan are private individuals who are no longer funded by the British taxpayer and therefore retain the right to earn independently. Their work in media production and philanthropy has been positioned by their representatives as separate from royal duties.

Despite these differing perspectives, the question of whether royal titles should be used in commercial branding continues to be a point of public debate in the UK.

Divided Sentiment Six Years On

Six years after their departure from royal duties, Harry and Meghan remain central figures in discussions about the modern monarchy and its evolving relationship with media and commerce.

Polling trends over recent years have consistently shown divided opinion between supporters who view the couple as independent public figures and critics who believe their continued use of royal titles carries lasting institutional implications.

The latest findings suggest that concerns over royal branding and commercial use remain strongly felt among the British public, particularly in relation to how former working royals navigate their post-monarchy careers.

As debate continues, the issue of Sussex title usage highlights ongoing tensions between tradition, public perception and the commercial realities faced by high-profile former members of the Royal Family.