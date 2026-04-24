Sarah Ferguson has resurfaced at a luxury retreat in Austria this April, even as fresh claims suggest she is relying on heavily used credit cards to maintain an expensive lifestyle. The contrast has revived questions about the former Duchess of York's finances and whether her well documented money troubles have worsened.

Those questions intensified after the release of the Epstein files nearly three months ago, which pushed Ferguson's long criticised association with Jeffrey Epstein back into public view. As scrutiny grew, the 66 year old largely disappeared from sight, prompting speculation over whether she had stepped back because of the fallout or because she could no longer sustain the privileged life she once shared with Prince Andrew at the 30 room Royal Lodge in Windsor.

Credit Card Debt And A £2,000‑A‑Night Hideaway

That speculation shifted when British newspapers published photographs of Ferguson outside a large mountain chalet near the Mayrlife Medical Health Resort in Austria, a luxury wellness destination she has reportedly visited for years. With rooms understood to cost about £2,000 a night, the setting did little to support the idea that she was cutting back.

A source quoted by Heat claimed Ferguson feels 'totally misunderstood and villainised' since the Epstein documents emerged and believes she needs support and comfort while the backlash continues. The source added that she has no intention of living modestly and sees a high end retreat as something she has earned.

According to the same account, Ferguson has not kept a particularly low profile inside the resort. The insider alleged that her version of recuperation includes expensive champagne, company at her table, and a steady stream of massages, body wraps and facials.

The property was reportedly chosen for both privacy and service. Staff are said to be providing butler delivered room service, handling laundry, and helping her access the spa while giving her the option of venturing onto the slopes in disguise.

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Neither the resort nor Ferguson's representatives have confirmed those details on the record. Still, the reports have been enough to stir criticism online, with some questioning how she can afford such a lavish stay if her finances are under strain.

One social media user wrote, 'I thought she was broke. Who is financing this luxury retreat?' Another remarked, 'Wow, I wish I could afford to be totally broke and go on overseas skiing holidays.'

The same insider claimed the reality behind the polished setting is less secure than it appears. According to that account, Ferguson is spending heavily, her credit cards have been 'maxed out', and she is banking on future deals to cover the cost while debt mounts in the meantime.

There is no public documentation confirming the extent of her liabilities, so those claims remain unverified. Even so, they echo earlier reports that Ferguson has privately told friends she needs money.

Failed Deals, A Bidding War And Pressure From Her Daughters

Against that backdrop, Ferguson has reportedly been exploring ways to turn renewed attention into income. Earlier this year, reports claimed she tried to sell the rights to a tell all memoir to US publishers for about £2 million, but Heat said the approach met rejections and, in some cases, no response at all.

Another claim suggested she had considered fronting a television programme in which scientists would clone the late Queen's corgis. A spokesperson for Ferguson denied that story, but its circulation added to the sense that increasingly unusual ideas were being linked to her name.

More recently, reports have pointed to a potentially more credible opportunity. Ferguson is said to be at the centre of a bidding war over a documentary about her life, with one offer already valued at £1.3 million.

If the project goes ahead, it would almost certainly revisit both her royal years and her connection to Epstein. That alone could make it highly sensitive for the House of Windsor.

Sources said to be close to Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie claim the sisters are increasingly concerned. They are reportedly urging their mother to curb her spending amid fears they could be left to step in if her finances deteriorate further.

One insider claimed Prince Andrew 'isn't going to hand over a dime to cover her bills', leaving Ferguson to manage the situation herself. The same source said her daughters are pressing her to address the issue as concerns grow over her mounting expenses.

Those comments are unattributed and cannot be independently verified. Representatives for Ferguson and the Duke of York have not publicly commented on the claims.

The insider also alleged that Ferguson believes potential future media deals, including possible television projects, could help address her finances, which they suggested may be influencing her current approach to spending.