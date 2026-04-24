Hugh Jackman and Deborra‑Lee Furness are locked in fresh tension in New York as they struggle to offload their Manhattan apartment, with the price of the luxury home reportedly cut by more than $10 million since 2022 and friends warning the standoff could spill into a legal fight.

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The former couple bought the sprawling triplex in a high‑end riverfront tower for $21.1 million back in 2008, at the height of Jackman's early X‑Men fame. The five‑bedroom, six‑bathroom home, complete with floor‑to‑ceiling windows, a huge primary suite and a professional‑grade kitchen, was for years the centre of their family life in the city. It went on the market in 2022 at $38.9 million, according to the Daily Mail, but has since seen its asking price reportedly drop to $28.7 million, with no sale agreed.

Home Sale Turns 'Nightmare'

The news came after a turbulent two years for Hugh Jackman and Deborra‑Lee Furness, who announced their separation in 2023 after 27 years of marriage and finalised their divorce in June 2025. At the time, both presented a united front in public, stressing their continued commitment to their two adopted children, Oscar, now 25, and Ava, 20.

Behind the scenes, the property appears to have become a flashpoint. One insider quoted by the Daily Mail said selling the apartment was meant to be routine business, not a saga. 'Selling this place was supposed to be straightforward, but it's turned into a nightmare because there's so much money on the line and they're having no luck unloading it,' the source claimed.

That same source suggested that even agreeing to the price cut from $38.9 million to $28.7 million was fraught. 'They've already slashed the price, which took a huge amount of back and forth because they just couldn't agree on how much to go down,' the insider said, adding that there is now 'a lot of finger‑pointing over who pushed to buy it in the first place and who's responsible for the mess they're in.'

A $10m Cut And A Growing Rift

What is clear is that the Hugh Jackman and Deborra‑Lee Furness property has become a financial weight. With a purchase price of $21.1 million and an eye‑watering original listing of $38.9 million, the pair were evidently hoping to cash out at the top of the market. A reported cut of more than $10 million since then suggests either a cooling appetite for such trophy homes or an urgency on the sellers' side to end their joint financial entanglements.

The longer it sits unsold, the more carrying costs, taxes and maintenance nibble away at any eventual profit. As one source put it, 'Selling this property isn't something they can just ignore. There's too much at stake financially. If they can't find a way to agree on what to do next, it's very likely they'll have to fight it out through lawyers. It's a huge mess and every day that goes by without selling they're losing money.'

That prospect of 'fighting it out through lawyers' is what raises eyebrows. After a long marriage and a seemingly amicable split, the idea that a single asset could drag the pair back into confrontation feels sadly familiar in high‑profile divorces. Property is often where residual resentment surfaces, and in this case the apartment is not just bricks and glass but a symbol of their shared past.

The personal stakes stretch beyond the balance sheet. Sources quoted around the couple say Oscar and Ava were already shaken by the separation, and that the strain grew when Jackman went public with his new relationship with Broadway star Sutton Foster in January 2025.

Jackman, now 57, is also said to be under pressure from friends and advisers to sign a prenuptial agreement before any future marriage to Foster, 51, known for Younger and her stage work. Reports suggest he has pushed back on that advice, creating yet another layer of legal and emotional complexity around his finances and his future.

Add it all together and the unsold Manhattan home is more than a stubborn listing. It represents unresolved questions about how Hugh Jackman and Deborra‑Lee Furness disentangle lives that were intertwined for nearly three decades. Until the apartment finds a buyer, they are bound together as co‑owners, business partners of a kind, in a market that has so far refused to cooperate.