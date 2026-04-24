Sarah Ferguson has been traced to an exclusive Austrian chalet, a move that has left royal observers questioning both her whereabouts and her bank balance.

The 64-year-old former Duchess of York is reportedly staying in a £2,000-a-night residence near the prestigious Mayrlife Medical Health Resort. This luxury retreat comes barely three months after fresh documents detailing her historical links to the late financier Jeffrey Epstein resurfaced in unsealed court files.

While supporters suggest the former royal is simply seeking a sanctuary from intense public scrutiny, critics are asking a pointed question: Who is financing this high-end escape?

The sight of the Duchess enjoying alpine air and five-star service has sparked debate over her financial situation, especially amid reports of her personal debt.

Sarah Ferguson Retreat: Luxury Chalet And 'Not Living Like A Commoner'

According to an insider, the former duchess has no intention of 'slumming it in shame', despite reportedly being ostracised from the Royal Family and dogged by long‑running money problems.

'From her point of view she's been totally misunderstood and villainised to such an extent that it's left her needing all the support and creature comforts she can get,' the source said. 'She isn't willing to live like a commoner and figures that the least she deserves right now is to heal in a suitable environment.'

The photographs, obtained by a British newspaper, may have settled the question of Sarah's whereabouts, but royal watchers are now asking a different one: How is she paying for all of this?

One commentator asked bluntly: 'I thought she was broke. Who is financing this luxury retreat?' Another added: 'Wow, I wish I could afford to be totally broke and go on overseas skiing holidays.'

Inside Sarah Ferguson's Alleged 'Hiding Place'

Within the resort's grounds, the source suggested, Sarah Ferguson has not been hiding at all.

The clinic is described as a sanctuary for VIPs seeking wellness programmes and medical support, although the article does not list any specific treatments she has undergone. Instead, the insider painted a picture of heavy indulgence alongside the health rhetoric.

'For her, pampering means bottle after bottle of expensive champagne and whoever she can rope in to join her. And when she's not enjoying a few drinks, she's at the spa getting massages and body wraps and facials,' they claimed.

The same source said the attraction of the Austrian bolthole lay in its mix of seclusion and five‑star service. Sarah was said to be eating 'in style', with butlers bringing room service and laundry taken care of, while she allegedly dipped in and out of the slopes 'in heavy disguise' when she felt confident enough to leave the chalet.

None of these details has been confirmed by Ferguson or her representatives.

Mounting Debts And A High‑Risk Gamble On Future Deals

The source insisted Sarah Ferguson is 'spending money like there's no tomorrow', relying heavily on credit even as previous attempts to cash in on her notoriety have faltered.

Earlier this year, it was claimed she had told friends she 'needs money', and the article says she tried to sell the rights to an explosive tell‑all book to US publishers for around £2 million.

According to those reports, that push 'ended up with a string of rejections and zero response in a few cases', with publishers apparently wary of projects that could entangle them further with the Epstein scandal. Subsequent claims that she was exploring a television concept involving scientists cloning the late Queen's corgis were denied by a spokesperson for Sarah.

More recent briefings suggest there may finally be a viable offer on the table. One source said Sarah is at the centre of a bidding battle over a major documentary about her life, and has already been offered about £1.3 million. Even that, though, comes with strings attached. Other insiders say she has been left feeling 'torn' between the need to secure her own future and a desire not to damage the standing of her daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, within the Royal Family.

In the meantime, the Austrian bills keep stacking up. 'Her credit cards have taken an absolute hammering,' the source said, insisting Sarah remains 'confident' that future deals will wipe out what she currently owes. 'But her problem is that she's racking up an enormous amount of debt in the meantime, so it's like she's swimming against the tide.'

Daughters 'Frustrated' As Sarah Ferguson Clings To The High Life

Beatrice and Eugenie are said to be urging their mother to rein in her spending, fearing they could end up bailing her out if the debts grow too large. 'Andrew isn't going to hand over a dime to cover her bills so it's all going on her credit cards which are already maxed out,' the source claimed. 'It's so frustrating for her girls because they could be the ones that have to bail her out.'

Until recently, Sarah Ferguson and Andrew shared the 30‑room Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park, long after their 1990s divorce, allowing her to live with many of the trappings of royal life without the official role. According to the insider, that lifestyle has left its mark.

'Sarah is very accustomed to enjoying the best of everything, much like Andrew it's become embedded in her DNA at this point,' they said, adding that the idea of giving up luxury altogether would be 'a total shock to the system.'

The same source cast her as the Royal Family's 'comeback Queen', convinced that television companies are lining up to hear her side of the story and that when she finally 'pulls the trigger' it will bring in 'several hundreds of thousands' at the very least.

Sarah Ferguson has been under renewed scrutiny since the so‑called 'Epstein files' laid bare the extent of her past financial dealings with the disgraced financier. At the same time, she has been edged even further from royal life, no longer shielded by the semi‑official role she once enjoyed, living with her ex‑husband, Andrew Mountbatten‑Windsor, at Royal Lodge.

Into that vacuum stepped a different sort of storyline: the missing duchess, rarely seen in public and the subject of mounting speculation about where she had gone and how she was coping.

For now, the bills in Austria continue to pile up. She remains reportedly 'confident' that future media deals will clear her debts, but as she swims against the tide of mounting interest and public scepticism, the question remains whether the market for her story is as lucrative as she hopes.