Kylie Minogue is opening up about one of the darkest periods of her life in a deeply emotional new Netflix documentary series that has already left fans heartbroken following the release of its first trailer.

The upcoming three-part documentary, KYLIE, traces the singer's extraordinary journey from Australian soap actress to global pop superstar. However, it is her painful reflections on her 2005 breast cancer diagnosis that have become the emotional centrepiece of the trailer.

In one particularly devastating moment, Minogue struggles to hold back tears as she recalls the fear she experienced after learning she had cancer at the age of 36.

'I felt removed from my body,' she says quietly in the trailer. 'I was so scared of what was ahead of me.'

Moments later, visibly overwhelmed by emotion, the singer mutters an expletive as she attempts to compose herself.

Kylie's Cancer Diagnosis Forced Her Off the Stage

Minogue was diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer in May 2005, forcing her to abruptly postpone her Showgirl: The Greatest Hits world tour and withdraw from a planned headline appearance at the Glastonbury Festival.

She underwent surgery at Melbourne's Cabrini Hospital before travelling to Europe for chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatment. The pop icon later described the treatment process as being like "a nuclear bomb" on her body.

After months of treatment, Minogue was officially declared cancer-free in 2006. Her diagnosis sparked what became widely known as the 'Kylie Effect,' with breast cancer screening appointments surging after she publicly shared details of her illness.

Health experts at the time credited her openness with encouraging thousands of women to seek early cancer screening. The documentary also reveals the immense emotional toll the illness had on both Minogue and her family during the uncertain months following her diagnosis.

Kylie Minogue's Sister Reveals Family's Fear

Minogue's sister, Dannii Minogue, appears throughout the documentary and delivers one of the trailer's most emotional moments. 'We didn't know if she was ever going to be well again,' Dannii says. 'I just wanted to be with my sister. Music kept us going.'

The trailer suggests the series will offer a far more vulnerable and intimate portrait of Minogue than fans have previously seen, showing not only the physical realities of cancer treatment but also the emotional isolation and fear that accompanied it.

Directed by Michael Harte, the Emmy and BAFTA-winning filmmaker behind Netflix's acclaimed 'Beckham' documentary, KYLIE includes never-before-seen home videos, personal photographs, backstage footage, and candid interviews with those closest to the singer.

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A Raw Look at Fame, Survival, and Reinvention

Beyond her cancer battle, the series explores the intense pressure and scrutiny Minogue faced throughout nearly four decades in the public eye. From her breakout role on Neighbours to becoming one of the world's most successful pop stars with more than 80 million records sold worldwide, the documentary charts the highs and lows of an extraordinary career.

Netflix describes the series as an unfiltered portrait of a woman who navigated illness, heartbreak, fame, and reinvention while remaining one of pop music's most beloved performers.

The trailer has already sparked an emotional response online, with many fans praising Minogue's honesty and resilience. Others noted how rare it is to see the famously polished performer appear so raw and emotional on camera.

Now more than two decades in remission, Minogue continues to advocate for cancer awareness and early detection, saying the experience permanently changed her outlook on life and taught her to prioritise her health and personal well-being.

KYLIE premieres on Netflix on 20 May and is already being tipped as one of the streaming platform's most talked-about music documentaries of the year.