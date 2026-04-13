Hugh Jackman's reported plans to marry Sutton Foster in New York have been overshadowed by a 'heated' new dispute with ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness over their former marital home, as the pair struggle to sell a £29.9 million Manhattan property that has already had its asking price cut by $10 million.

Jackman and Furness announced the end of their 27-year marriage in 2023, saying in a joint statement that they were separating 'to pursue our individual growth.' Behind that carefully worded line sat a substantial shared fortune. At the centre of the financial unravelling was an enviable real estate portfolio split between New York and Australia, including a sprawling luxury apartment in the city that has become the most stubborn reminder of their past life together.

Read more Did Kendall Jenner, Jacon Elordi Make Out in 2026 Coachella? Pair Were Allegedly 'All Over Each Other' Did Kendall Jenner, Jacon Elordi Make Out in 2026 Coachella? Pair Were Allegedly 'All Over Each Other'

The New York home was first listed in 2022 at $38.9 million, according to the New York Post. With no buyer in sight, the price has now reportedly been slashed to $29.9 million. Even after that $10 million reduction, a sale has not materialised, and an anonymous insider quoted by the National Enquirer claims what should have been a tidy transaction has turned sour.

'Selling this place was supposed to be straightforward, but it's turned into a nightmare because there's so much money on the line and they're having no luck unloading it,' the source told the outlet, alleging that lengthy wrangling over how far to drop the price has reignited tensions between the former couple.

Hugh Jackman Property Row Said To Reopen Old Wounds

The news came after reports that Jackman and Furness had largely managed to keep their divorce civil in public, with no courtroom brawl and no tabloid-friendly slanging match. Yet the unsold property appears to have given unresolved frustrations somewhere to land.

The same insider claimed 'there's a lot of finger-pointing over who pushed to buy it in the first place and who is responsible for the mess they're in now' and 'when they finalised the divorce, it seemed like they were finally ready to move on from all the anger, but things are starting to get heated again.' The language is stark: what was framed last year as a mature, amicable parting is now, at least according to this account, sliding back towards resentment.

Even so, the financial logic is obvious. A high-end New York apartment sitting vacant is not just a nostalgic burden. It is an asset quietly draining money through taxes, charges and upkeep. 'Every day that goes by without selling, they're losing money,' the source said, adding that if they cannot agree a way forward, 'it's very likely going to end up being something they have to fight out through lawyers.'

That prospect would drag the former couple back into a process they appeared keen to conclude quickly. For a pair who once projected an unusually steady Hollywood marriage, the idea of returning to legal arguments over square footage and price points must feel like a particularly undignified sequel.

Hugh Jackman's Wedding Hopes Tied Up With Family And Property

Alongside the property pressures, Hugh Jackman's private life has shifted visibly. The X-Men star is now in a relationship with Broadway actor Sutton Foster, and the two have been photographed regularly on dates in New York, hands linked and body language that suggests they're not trying to stay low-key.

Reports in New Idea and the Daily Mail suggest Jackman and Foster are keen to marry, leaning towards a spring or summer ceremony in New York, followed by a long 'honeymoon tour' of Europe, where they are said to want to visit Jackman's mother. A source quoted by New Idea claimed the actor has already told his team to keep a wide window in his schedule clear to accommodate both the wedding and extended travel.

Yet the same reports say the momentum towards a Hugh Jackman–Sutton Foster wedding has stalled, at least emotionally, because of Jackman's two children with Furness, Oscar and Ava. They are understood to be firmly in their mother's corner.

'Even though Hugh is excited to start this next chapter with Sutton, he has to be sensitive to his kids,' a source told the Daily Mail. 'They're incredibly protective of their mother, and he wants to be respectful of that.' The insider added that Jackman 'really wants his kids at the wedding' and that both he and Foster want their closest loved ones there to celebrate.

Foster's presence in Jackman's life appears, at least from the outside, to extend beyond romance. Another National Enquirer piece from March quoted a source describing her as particularly vigilant about his health after his history of skin cancer scares. Jackman has previously said he has had around six basal cell carcinomas removed and has spoken bluntly about the condition's risks, warning that 'if you don't take it out, it'll get into your bones, and then you've got to take the bone out.'

One source claimed Foster 'doesn't leave anything to chance' and pushes him to see doctors regularly, drawing on a personality shaped by years of detailed preparation in musical theatre. It is a small, almost domestic detail, but it cuts against the caricature of a flighty rebound romance.

Taken together, the reports paint a picture of an actor trying to pivot into a new chapter while still financially and emotionally entangled with the old one. The Hugh Jackman property saga is, on the surface, about a luxury Manhattan apartment that will eventually find a buyer at some price. Underneath it sits a more awkward question about how neatly anyone can divide up a nearly three-decade life together and move on without dragging some of the past behind them.