Meghan Markle is returning to the UK after six years in the US, according to a royal family correspondent.

Markle has big plans for 2026, but she's pursuing this in the country she briefly called home. The Duchess of Sussex is already meeting with UK branding partners before her return, according to royal family reporter Rob Shuter.

Brand Launch for Meghan Markle UK Return

'She knows the numbers aren't great,' an insider revealed in Shuter's Substack newsletter Naughty & Nice. 'This isn't denial — she understands it's an uphill climb.' Other sources claim Markle is planning a UK launch for a limited collection under 'As ever,' her lifestyle brand.

'There's real interest in an edited collection tied to her brand,' one insider revealed. 'Something curated, very intentional, and very her. The goal is to align it with the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham. That gives her a meaningful, built-in moment in the UK.'

Markle is reportedly adopting a different strategy, focusing heavily on niche UK markets. 'There are audiences in the UK who feel overlooked by traditional institutions,' another source explained. 'She believes they will connect with her. This isn't about going back to the old system. It's about creating her own lane.'

Netflix Cancels 'With Love, Meghan'

The news comes weeks after Netflix ended its partnership with 'As ever,' which was launched in early 2025 with her show 'With Love, Meghan.' 'Meghan's passion for elevating everyday moments in beautiful yet simple ways inspired the creation of the As ever brand, and we are glad to have played a role in bringing that vision to life,' Netflix announced in March via The Sun.

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'As it was always intended, Meghan will continue growing the brand and take it into its next chapter independently, and we look forward to celebrating how she continues to bring joy to households around the world,' the streamer promised in the statement.

'As ever is grateful for Netflix's partnership through launch and our first year. We have experienced meaningful and rapid growth, and As ever is now ready to stand on its own,' a spokesperson confirmed. 'We have an exciting year ahead and can't wait to share more.'

Markle Rethinking and Rebuilding Her Brand

The announcements coincided with reports that Markle was already planning to go independent with her brand. 'It's a really exciting time for As ever, and Meghan is building with her team and enjoying the creative fulfilment that comes with creating a brand that's so close to the life she authentically lives,' a business insider told People.

After saying goodbye to their royal life in 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to Montecito, California with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibeth. The couple basked under Hollywood limelight in the following years, especially in 2025, when Netflix aired Markle's lifestyle series.

Markle's 'As ever' line, known for its jam, teas, shortbread cookies, teas, flower sprinkles, and rosé wine, was heavily featured in episodes of With Love, Meghan. The show ran for two seasons and 16 episodes, culminating in a December holiday celebration special.